WILKES-BARRE — A 16-year-old boy was charged as an adult for an armed robbery of a convenient store Friday.

Jibril Khairi, of Jones Street, entered Paris Mart on Hazle Street and placed an 20 ounce Fanta soda, a loaf of bread and a bag of Jolly Ranchers on the counter at about 7 a.m., according to court records.

When the store clerk bagged the items and conducted the transaction, Khairi brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash register, court records say.

Police in court records say Khairi walked behind the counter and demanded more money before leaving with the bagged items.

Police gathered information suspected Khairi was responsible for the robbery.

As officers went to Khairi’s mother’s house, the bag of items including the Fanta soda were found in the kitchen and less than $100 was found in Khairi’s pocket, court records say.

Police said surveillance cameras recorded the robbery.

Khairi was arraigned on charges of robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment, theft, receiving stolen property, harassment and retail theft. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Police were unable to locate the firearm after searching Khairi’s mother’s house.