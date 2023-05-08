🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — An autopsy on a 22-year-old man found dead inside a residence on Bennett Street revealed he died from head injuries, according to Kingston police.

The body of Ryan Walker Padovani, formerly of Delaware, was found inside 126 Bennett St. just after 8 p.m. Friday.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Padovani died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Kingston police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office are investigating.

State police Forensic Service Unit processed the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston police Det. Robert Miller at 570-288-3674 ext. 420 or by email [email protected]