Hazleton City police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an accused drug dealer who failed to show up for trial last month and is now on the run.

Vencil Nunez, 31, of Hazleton was scheduled to appear in court in April on multiple felony drug and firearms charges filed after an investigation dating back to June of 2020.

Nunez failed to appear for trial, and as a result the county has issued an active warrant for Nunez.

The investigation from June 2020 resulted in Nunez being charged with several felonies, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, illegal possession of a firearm, criminal conspiracy and several other related charges at both the felony and misdemeanor levels, according to the Hazleton City Police Department in a news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The Hazleton City Police Department’s Narcotics Unit has requested help from the community in locating Nunez.

Anyone with information on Nunez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton City police Narcotics Unit, the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.