WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston pled guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials hidden in a folder on his cellular phone.

David Sciandra, 37, of Market Street, pled guilty to 25 counts of child pornography before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Monday.

Sciandra was scheduled for a trial this week on the charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives from the District Attorney’s Office investigated a CyberTip that suspected child sexual abuse materials were downloaded to a cellular phone registered to Sciandra in March 2022.

A search warrant was served at Sciandra’s residence on Aug. 10, 2022.

Sciandra initially denied he downloaded child sexual abuse materials and claimed he would open various files sent to him and some of the images were child pornography, the complaint says.

A forensic analysis of Sciandra’s cellular phone uncovered a vault file where the materials were saved.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Sciandra by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Sciandra remains free on $100,000 unsecured bail awaiting a sentencing hearing Aug. 17.