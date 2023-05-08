Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — Luzerne County Transportation Authority Executive Director Bob Fiume has been re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association, or PPTA, on May 4.
Fiume previously served as PPTA Chair from 2015-2018, and as Vice-Chair from 2018-2020.
Most recently, he served as PPTA Chair from 2020-April 2023.
Fiume has been a member of the PPTA Board of Directors since 2008.
Fiume is also serving a three-year term as the Pennsylvania Delegate for Community Transportation Association of America (CTAA), which represents small- and medium-sized transit agencies nationally.
— Bill O’Boyle
