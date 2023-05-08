🔊 Listen to this

Five new CASA advocates, who were sworn in Monday at the Brominski Building Wilkes-Barre, pose for a photo before the ceremony. From left: Kimberlee Greenleaf; Kari Heaton; Cheryl Mayeski; Jeannie Zaykowski; and Brianna Dyson.

WILKES-BARRE – When Mary Kay Pivovarnik, executive director of CASA of Luzerne County, spoke to the organization’s five new volunteer advocates at Monday’s swearing in ceremony, she ended her address with a quote.

The lyrics, from the song “Mercy” by the Dave Matthews Band, go like this: “Mercy, we will over come this. One by one, we can turn it around. Carry on just a little bit longer and I’ll try to give you what you need.”

The song, Pivovarnik said, really impacted her career as a social worker and child advocate. She shared those lyrics with a group of five new Court Appointed Special Advocates who will serve as the voice of abused and neglected children in the Luzerne County court system.

Jeannie Zaykowski, Brianna Dyson, Kimberlee Greenleaf, Kari Heaton and Cheryl Mayeski were sworn in before Judge Jennifer L. Rogers at the Brominski Building, and took an oath to represent the best interests of children who are in the dependency of the court, helping them to overcome trauma and build resiliency.

“People change in their lives, foster parents change in their lives, case workers change in their lives, but you will be that one steady person they won’t have to retell their story to over and over again,” Pivovarnik said.

The group completed 36 hours of training over the course of 9 weeks, learning about the child welfare and mental healthcare systems, the root causes of child abuse and neglect, the effects of drugs and alcohol and more.

“Anything you could possibly encounter on a case, we try to cover a little bit of it,” Pivovarnik explained.

Of course, every case is unique and CASA has a dedicated staff ready to support and guide each advocate through the court process.

Board chair Liz Graham said that becoming an advocate is a huge commitment and the dedication shown by the new volunteers is inspiring. Each swearing in ceremony is emotional for Graham; she sheds a tear every time.

“They don’t even realize the impact they’re making,” Graham said. “Sometimes the advocate is the only one who remembers that child’s birthday.”

The nonprofit now has 63 volunteer advocates working to serve 74 children, with more children waiting for an advocate to be assigned to them.

According to Pivovarnik, CASA’s next training session will most likely begin at the end of August. Fifteen people have already expresses interest in the course.

“We’re hoping for a nice, large class,” Pivovarnik said. “The more advocates we have, the more children we can serve.”

For more information on becoming a volunteer, visit luzernecasa.org.