WILKES-BARRE — At one point during his acceptance speech on Tuesday as the sixth recipient of the Osterhout Library Evergreen Award, Gus Genetti asked if there were any priests or ministers in the audience.

“Very honestly,” he said, once he was certain the coast was clear, “some people go to church for solace. Some people go to church to think about things and to work things out.”

Genetti, on the other hand, goes to the library.

“When I was 12, 15, 18, the library was my refuge,” he said.

The owner and president of the Genetti Hospitality Group has been an active supporter of the Osterhout Library for decades. At one point, he served on the board of directors as well as the building and grounds committee and was an annual campaign chair.

In addition to his work with the library, Genetti has held leadership positions in various nonprofit groups throughout the area including the Luzerne Foundation, the United Way, and the Wilkes-Barre Rotary.

The Osterhout Free Library honored Genetti for his contributions to the community during its Sips on the Stacks event that served as the kick-off for the library’s annual Gala and Auction, which will take place on Sept. 8 at the Westmoreland Club.

This year’s theme will be “Osterhout Express,” highlighting the elegance of the Gilded Age of travel.

During Sips on the Stacks, it was also announced that the Bartoli family will serve as chairperson for the annual campaign.

Molly Hoegan, who has been a gala chair since 2012, said that Tuesday’s event was a way for the library to give back to its sponsors and committee volunteers.

Before the award ceremony, guests sipped on wine and were served finger foods, catered by the Westmoreland Club.

“We just really want people to come in, see the library, and understand why the library is such an important institution,” said Hoegan.

It was also an opportunity to remind people why fundraising makes all the difference in keeping the Osterhout up and running.

“Every little bit helps,” Hoegan said.

The library, founded in 1889, is a free source of information and knowledge for every member of the community. In addition to shelves and shelves of books, the Osterhout also has audio-books, eBooks, DVDs and CDs available to borrow.

It’s a place where people can go to use the computer or conduct geology research. The library even gives out WiFi hotspots, in exchange for a small deposit, that can be borrowed for up to two weeks. Hoegan said those were especially helpful to the community during the pandemic when kids were doing schooling from home.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presented Genetti with a mayoral proclamation, congratulating him on his award and further recognizing him for his work in the community.

“Let me tell you something, it’s a work of love,” Genetti said during his acceptance speech, praising the Osterhout and its staff for their dedication.

He barely held back tears as he described the magical experience of walking into a library and picking up a good book.

“You can go anywhere you want to go,” Genetti said, “including out of this world.”