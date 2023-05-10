Former interim manager Crocamo chosen to lead Luzerne County’s administration

Romilda Crocamo will be Luzerne County’s new top manager, county council decided in a 10-1 vote Tuesday.

The vote tally and swift action reflects a nearly united front that Crocamo is the correct choice to fill the position vacated when prior manager Randy Robertson ended work here in November. Councilman Stephen J. Urban provided the lone vote against Crocamo.

Crocamo, who will receive $160,000 in the new position, thanked council for its vote of confidence appointing her.

“I want the people of Luzerne County to know that I will work tirelessly on their behalf. That is not only a promise but a duty. I look forward to working together with council to make sure that Luzerne County is the best that it can be,” Crocamo said in a brief speech after the vote.

Crocamo also singled out three county administrators for acknowledgement and thanks: Brian Swetz, who had stepped away from his position as budget/finance division head to serve as acting manager since Robertson’s departure; and the other two finalists for the county manager position, county 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans and county Engineer William McIntosh, who oversees county buildings and grounds.

“They have contributed to this county in ways that nobody really knows,” Crocamo said.

She also told council she will ensure that its “leadership and vision is successfully implemented.”

“And to the staff, we can achieve anything — together,” Crocamo said, getting choked up thanking her family for its support.

“Now, let’s get to work,” said Crocamo, who will start the position June 1.

Past service to county

A West Hazleton resident, Crocamo is an attorney and shareholder at the law firm Elliott Greenleaf & Dean. She also works as an assistant solicitor for Scranton city government. She said she will end all outside employment to accept the manager position.

She had worked at two New York City law firms and as managing attorney at the Barbara J. Hart Justice Center in Scranton before starting her county government employment in 2010. Crocamo initially worked as a master of county juvenile delinquency and dependency court and then as a law clerk for county Court of Common Pleas Judge Tina Polachek Gartley. In July 2016, she was hired as chief county solicitor to oversee the county’s law division.

Council had appointed Crocamo as acting manager when C. David Pedri left the manager position in July 2021 — a role she filled for approximately 10 months.

What happened a little over a year ago stands in contrast to the current manager vote. Crocamo applied for the permanent manager position at that time, but council was unable to act on the hiring in March 2022 because no finalist secured the required seven votes, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for Crocamo.

Citing the interest of council and the county as a whole, Crocamo withdrew her name from consideration, resulting in nine of 11 council members voting to hire Robertson.

Shortly before Robertson’s arrival in June 2022, Crocamo left to accept the position at Elliott Greenleaf & Dean.

Council members speak out

The 10 council members supporting Crocamo’s hiring: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, Vice Chairman John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Tim McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Chris Perry, Chairwoman Kendra Vough, Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

Thornton said he did not discuss his thoughts on which applicant he would select with anyone except Lescavage, stressing he did not speak about it with any citizens or party representatives.

He said he personally visited the council conference room to review all manager applicant resumes and said nearly every applicant from out of the area had city manager experience, and most changed positions every two or three years.

“We’ve been through that with the last county manager, so I’m not willing to go that route,” Thornton said.

Thornton took issue with any implications that the decision was rushed, reiterating that six months have passed since the last manager left.

While Swetz has been “doing a fine job,” the county needs a permanent manager for the “continuity and efficiency” of county government, Thornton said.

Lescavage agreed, saying he wants to respond to a citizen insinuation that “the fix was in.” He said he only spoke to Thornton about his opinions on the hiring and did not call, email or text anyone else about it. He said he does not appreciate such an accusation and will defend himself.

Echoing Thornton, he said the majority of outside applicants were city managers. He owned up to his past support for Robertson, saying he regrets not researching his background more because he believes that hiring was the “worst decision this county made in a long time.”

McGinley, who also reviewed all applicants, encouraged everyone in county government to support the new manager to move the county ahead.

Urban outlined various criticisms of Crocamo in her role as acting county manager and said he believes the county should “go back to the drawing board.” After the vote, Urban congratulated Crocamo.

Bienias said he believes the county had “three outstanding candidates.”

Vough said Crocamo was “the right person then and the right person now,” referring to her prior support for Crocamo last year.

Vough thanked Swetz for his “phenomenal job steering this ship” as acting manager.

County Controller Walter Griffith also congratulated Crocamo and said he believes everyone should try to work together in the county’s best interest.

In her public interview for the manager position last week, Crocamo said she wants to be part of moving the county forward to make it exemplary across both the state and nation.

She promised to streamline services and promptly complete assessments on purchasing procedures, outstanding capital projects and litigation and the state of the county prison, Children and Youth and roads/bridges.

More collaboration and communication within the administration and with council also is needed, she had said.

