Kielbasa Man always makes a grand entrance at the American Legion Shawnee Post 463 for the judging competition at the annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Alive is now accepting vendors for the 19th Annual Kielbasa Festival, set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12 on Main Street.

And Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive, announced the return of the in-person kielbasa competition at the American Legion Post 463, hosted by Plymouth’s own Dan Van Why, leader of the Polka Bandski.

“The Kielbasa Festival is the marquee annual event for the Borough of Plymouth,” Eroh said. “This event brings thousands of people together for a unique celebration of food, culture and history.”

By hosting this festival, Eroh said Plymouth Alive is able to raise money to assist charitable organizations such as the Plymouth Shawnee Indians, the Plymouth Public Library and the Plymouth Historical Society.

“Each year we look to grow the festival and we are always welcoming new vendors to our family-friendly event,” Eroh said. “The Kielbasa Competition will be judged by local mayors and media personalities and feature Kielbasa Man and perhaps some special mystery guests!”

Vendors asked to apply

Eroh said the form for vendors is available to download at the Plymouth Alive Facebook page — facebook.com/plymouthalive

Vendor applications can be mailed to:

Plymouth Alive

P.O. Box 83

Plymouth, PA 18651

Eroh also said entries are being accepted for the Kielbasa Competition, which will be held in person at 2 p.m. at the Plymouth American Legion Post 463 on Center Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Eroh said Kielbasa Competition entrants must have a commercial restaurant, storefront or manufacturing facility with a valid PA Health Department Certificate.

Eroh asks vendors to indicate if they are interested in entering for fresh, smoked or both categories in the appropriate fields indicated on the vendor application.

Vendor application deadline is July 29.

Questions should be forwarded to Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive at — 570-266-9561 — or via email — [email protected].

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.