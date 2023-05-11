🔊 Listen to this

Even though a contract extension decision was postponed Tuesday, Luzerne County will still receive coverage from its American Rescue consultant for now.

Council members said they could not vote Tuesday because additional contract options from Columbia, Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting were not received until Monday. This did not allow public posting of the information 24 hours before the meeting or provide council members with ample time to fully research the options, said council Chairwoman Kendra Vough.

Booth’s submission had said it would cease all activity on the county’s contract, effective Wednesday, if council did not approve an agreement because the company cannot continue to work “at risk” without assurance of payment.

However, company head Robin Booth said Wednesday it would continue performance on the existing contract based on council’s plan to vote on the matter May 23.

Council had unanimously voted last June to hire Booth Management for up to $350,000 to provide guidance on American Rescue eligibility screening and funding administration through June 30, 2023.

But Booth told council the expiration date is no longer applicable because payments are based on billing for actual services until the $350,000 is exhausted, and the consultant had already exceeded the maximum amount by $4,280 as of April 30.

Booth discounted that overage to remain under the $350,000 cap, but it has continued incurring costs since then in good faith as the new contract was being negotiated so final agreements would not be delayed for both outside and internal awards, Booth said.

Last month, the administration asked council to keep Booth Management at a cost of up to $908,392 for three more years. The budget/finance division recommended retaining the company for continuity in processing recently awarded grants to ensure all federal compliance requirements are met.

Several council members expressed interest in seeking proposals from other outside consulting entities but were concerned the matter was brought before council too late to complete that procurement process without risking a lapse in coverage.

Booth is currently processing American Rescue earmarks for county government projects and $55 million in awards to 113 outside nonprofits, businesses, municipalities and municipal authorities that a council majority had approved in March. Also in the mix are allocations of at least $5 million each for a public relief program and small business grant program.

In its revised proposal, Booth presented three extension options, according to its email to council:

• $268,662 for another year of basic service processing new projects and reimbursement requests to ensure grants are awarded along with training and technical assistance. Although this won’t cover all monitoring services, it will allow council the flexibility to consider other contractors for subsequent years and ensure the current approved projects are fully executed and funded.

• $583,392 for another year of full service.

• A total $783,391 to continue the existing full services for three more years, which is $125,000 less than the original proposal. The annual caps would be $583,392, $150,000 and $50,000 in the final year.

In yet another option sent to council members Wednesday, Booth said the company would be willing to enter into a month-to-month agreement in line with these annual caps.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.