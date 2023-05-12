🔊 Listen to this

Details are limited at this time and police have not confirmed whether the search is connected to the murder investigation next door.

Police raided 124 E. Bennett St. around 6 p.m. and were still on the scene about an hour and a half later.

KINGSTON — Police on Thursday searched the opposite half of a double block home in Kingston where the body of 22-year-old Ryan Walker Padovani was discovered last week.

According to our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), police raided the home at 124 E. Bennett at about 6 p.m., with officers blocking off the road as they conducted their investigation.

Police on Thursday night had not confirmed whether the search is connected to the murder investigation next door. Further details regarding the raid were not immediately available.

Police were still on the scene as late as 7:30 p.m., with the front of the residence roped off by police tape.

The body of Padovani, formerly of Delaware, was found inside 126 E. Bennett St. on May 5, just after 8 p.m. An autopsy performed by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Padovani died of blunt force trauma to the head. Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews ruled the manner of of death a homicide.