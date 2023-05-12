🔊 Listen to this

Peter and Charlotte Casterline check out the refurbished third floor of her former medical office building, now a day care for the YMCA, which refinished the attic to create art rooms for children in the program.

FORTY FORT — Dr. Charlotte Casterline toured the newly renovated third floor of the building that formerly housed her medical practice and rarely stopped beaming. Husband Peter occasionally offered some history behind the space now set up for the artistic expression of children who attend the day care center using the structure.

“That’s where our son did his homework,” Peter said. “She would peek in to keep him at it.”

Charlotte, for whom the YMCA Charlotte L. Casterline Day Care and Preschool in Forty Fort is named, said that her two children would spend time in the upper floors while she tended patients in the offices below, specializing in allergies.

When she retired, the couple discussed selling the building, but “I couldn’t. This is my heart and soul.”

So they donated it to the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, and it again welcomes children. Initially only the first two floors were used, but thanks to donations from Home Depot, M&T Bank and Community Bank, and particularly with the help of Leadership Northeast’s Arts & Harmony Group, the third floor went from empty to enticing, with fresh paint, new rugs, and rooms with lots of natural light, each dedicated to artistic endeavors like painting, drawing and music — the last one including a few guitars and a piano.

“We know where we can get a drum set,” Peter said to his wife with a smile.” Then he gestured to an empty corner. “It could go right here.”

Charlotte said the basic shape of the space remains exactly the same, but that the work in re-purposing was genuinely impressive, asking how much time it took to decorate the walls with scores of the little artistic touches such as musical notes, small images of guitars and trumpets, and brightly colored dots of various sizes (answer, a long time).

She pointed to two adjacent windows in a large alcove that had to be removed when she used the building, so a crane could hoist a piano to the third floor where it was pulled in for her two children to play.

An she took a moment to sit down at the white piano nearby and struck a few cords.

Peter, who smiled almost as much as his wife, summed it up.

“I can’t believe the job you did!”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish