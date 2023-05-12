🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Following the opening of the remodeled Weis Markets in Duryea, the company announced it will remodel its store in Nanticoke next.

On Thursday, Weis Markets announced it has completed the remodel of its store in Duryea.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Weis Markets announced that it will begin work on a major remodel at its store in Nanticoke.

“We’re pleased to celebrate the remodel of our Duryea store, which now offers our customers several convenient new features and amenities,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “Our customers in nearby Nanticoke will soon enjoy a similar upgraded shopping experience when we complete the store’s extensive remodel later this year.”

In celebration of the grand re-opening, Weis Markets presented $500 in donations to local organizations, including CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Holy Rosary School and Germania Hose Company.

The remodeled Duryea store includes:

• New interior décor.

• New beer-wine café with adult slushy machines.

• New deli with meal center.

• Upgraded produce section featuring fresh cut fruit and vegetables.

• Remodeled bakery and seafood sections.

• Updated store fixtures.

• Expanded variety throughout the store.

