Judy Betty ‘shakes it off’ after winning tickets to a sold-out Taylor Swift concert in Philadelphia.

Tux poses with Becky Ellis of Mountain Top during Saturday morning’s Annual Walk for Candy’s Place

Tom Ruskey, Director of Candy’s Place, unveils the center’s new name: The Cancer Wellness Center at Candy’s Place.

Wyoming Valley West cheerleaders encouraged walkers as they set off for their over two-mile walk in Forty Fort.

FORTY FORT — Welles Street was alive with walkers sporting tutus, matching shirts, and the like for Candy’s Place’s 26th Annual Walk on Saturday morning.

The crowds made an over two-mile loop around the Forty Fort area, beginning and ending at Candy’s Place.

The cost to participate was $25 per person, and all proceeds directly benefit Candy’s Place’s mission to provide support to cancer patients and their loved ones. The event also heralded a new name for the organization: The Cancer Wellness Center at Candy’s Place.

Kerrie Basara was introduced to the walk by her daughter, who volunteered with Junior Leadership Northeast to fundraise for the event.

It was her first time walking in the event, and she was thoroughly impressed with her introduction to it.

“There’s a couple sponsors here and they have gift baskets and food and stuff. It’s really nice, and it’s a beautiful day,” she said.

High turnout

Director Tom Ruskey said the goal of the event is really to celebrate those who have walked through the doors of the center.

“We’re celebrating folks who have come through our program, survivors, those who have passed, so that’s what the day represents,” he said.

Walking groups mingled among vendors selling jewelry, garden decorations, kitchen sets, and more before the race began.

Tables lined with raffle baskets donated from local businesses attracted quite a few participants as well.

The top raffle prize of the morning was a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets for Sunday night’s sold-out concert in Philadelphia.

Judy Betty won the tickets, and she plans on giving them to her great-niece.

To those who sadly didn’t win, she had this to say: “Sorry!”

To make the deal even sweeter, an ice cream truck was on site to satisfy any sweet cravings participants had after their walk.

There was not a single parking spot left in the lot, but participants still kept coming in droves.

According to Ruskey, the walk was not only the most attended, but also the highest grossing in its history.

Compared to last year’s rainy, cold walk day, Ruskey was thrilled with the turnout for this year’s sunnier, warmer Annual Walk.

Highlighting the mission

“It has far exceeded our expectations. I think people are coming out to celebrate the anniversary and honor Candy’s name,” he said.

The center is named after Candice “Candy” Vincent-Mamary, who lost her battle with lung cancer only six months after diagnosis.

During a speech made to participants, Ruskey unveiled a new name for the center: The Cancer Wellness Center at Candy’s Place.

He said the change is a way to continue to honor Candy while also highlighting the center’s mission.

“We wanted to continue to honor the history of how we started, yet put our mission on the forefront,” Ruskey said.

“There’s a little confusion on what Candy’s Place is. If you’re in the medical community, you know who we are, but if you’re someone on the street, you may not know what that is.”

The crowd seemed to react well to the name change — applause roared from each direction of the parking lot.

The Annual Walk wraps up the second of two events put on by the center this weekend with a Party in the Park event occurring on Friday night at the Forty Fort Park.

The free party featured yoga on the basketball courts, food, a DJ, and basket raffles.