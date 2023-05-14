Click here to subscribe today or Login.
DALLAS — Misericordia Unversity held its Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday at the Anderson Sports and Health Center. There were 246 eligible graduates for the undergraduate ceremony and 126 eligible candidates for the graduate ceremony.
The graduate commencement ceremony was held at 10 a.m. with keynote speaker Mary C. Boys, SNJM, from Union Theological Seminary, New York City. The undergraduate was held at 2 p.m. with keynote speaker R. Scott Appleby, Professor of History and the Marilyn Keough Dean of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame.
