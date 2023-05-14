Jenna Smith gets a kiss from boyfriend Nick Fortese and a bouquet of flowers before the start of ceremonies. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

<p>Cecilia Heidelberger was in front of the students processing into the Anderson Center for Misericordia University Spring Commencement.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Adele Decker walks to MacDowell Hall while talking on her cell phone to gather with members of the Spring 2023 graduating class of Misericordia University.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Michael Anderson receives last minute adjustments from Makenzie Kapitula before the start of commencement.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Mason Geary walks to MacDowell Hall to gather with members of the graduating class.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Nancy Mammah waits outside MacDowell Hall to gather with members of the graduating class.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

DALLAS — Misericordia Unversity held its Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday at the Anderson Sports and Health Center. There were 246 eligible graduates for the undergraduate ceremony and 126 eligible candidates for the graduate ceremony.

The graduate commencement ceremony was held at 10 a.m. with keynote speaker Mary C. Boys, SNJM, from Union Theological Seminary, New York City. The undergraduate was held at 2 p.m. with keynote speaker R. Scott Appleby, Professor of History and the Marilyn Keough Dean of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame.

