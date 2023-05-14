🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There are nine candidates for Wilkes-Barre City Council in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

Three incumbent city council members will seek re-election in 2023 — Chairman Mike Belusko in District A; Tony Brooks in District B; and Bill Barrett in District D.

Two council incumbents, Beth Gilbert in District C, and John Marconi, District E, decided not to run for reelection.

Here is a rundown of the City Council candidates:

DISTRICT A

Name: Mike Belusko, incumbent

Age: 62

Political party: Democrat

Education: Bishop Hoban High School; Automotive Training Center.

Occupation: retired; former owner of Belusko’s Garage for more than 40 years.

Family: Son, Eric, and daughter-in-law Melissa Richardson; triplet grandsons Brody, Logan and Conor.

Three key issues:

• The budget

• Police and fire departments

• Address potholes, dirty streets, overall cleanliness of the streets and neighborhoods, among many other issues

DISTRICT B

Name: Tony Brooks, incumbent

Age: 58

Political party: Republican

Education: Attended the University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Director and Curator, Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society

Family: Married

Three key issues:

• Improve city infrastructure (potholes, streets and blighted properties)

• Improve neighborhood quality of life

• Focus on economic development for more jobs

***

Name: Mark Shaffer

Age: 29

Political party: Democrat

Education: Dickinson College B.A. in Economics and Political Science; American University Masters in Public Policy and Public Administration.

Occupation: Research Analyst

Family: 1 dog; 2 cats

Three key issues:

• Fix our roads, bridges, and creeks

• Improve housing and ensure affordable housing

• Tackle the opioid crisis

DISTRICT C

Name: Stan Mirin

Age: 52

Political party: Democrat

Education: High school education

Occupation: Head custodian, GAR Middle School

Family: Married; 4 children, James 34, Helen 15, Evin 13, Sadie 7.

Three key issues:

• Ensure that all residents of Wilkes-Barre have a excellent quality of life

• Make sure that landlords are accountable for their properties

• Improve pedestrian safety throughout the city

***

Name: Brian G. Ferry

Age: 36

Political party: Democrat

Education: Bachelor’s of Environmental Design from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Occupation: Urban Planner and Landscape Designer at Barry Isett & Associates.

Family: Father, the late Dr. Gerald Ferry; mother, Charlotte Ferry; brother, Chris Ferry; sister, Dr. Alissa Ferry; dog, Dude.

Three key issues:

• Update city’s Comprehensive Plan to help guide our city and revitalize our neighborhood commercial zones

• Improve safety through design and programming — reimagine our streets to slow traffic speeds through the neighborhood and encouraging social events such as block parties that will help to bring the community together

• Develop a Parks and Recreation plan to address the wants and needs of our community across all demographics and improve our eligibility for grants

DISTRICT D

Name: Bill Barrett, incumbent

Age: 73

Political party: Democrat

Education: Coughlin High School; King’s College; Pennsylvania State Police Act 120 Academy, Wyoming, PA; FBI National Academy, Quantico, VA.

Occupation: Wilkes-Barre City Council; Retired as Luzerne County Community College Director of Safety and Security; previously Wilkes-Barre City Chief of Police.

Family: Resides in the Parsons Section of Wilkes-Barre with his wife, Betty Jane; parents of two adult sons and three grandchildren.

Three key issues:

• Maintain fiscal responsibility

• Address problem properties and sub-standard rental properties in neighborhoods

• Maintain fully staffed, trained and equipped police and fire departments

***

Name: Michele Trimingham, Democrat

Age: 64

Political party: Democrat

Education: High school education

Occupation: Retired; worked for New York Housing Authority for 26 years.

Family: one son, two fur babies

Three key issues:

1. Bring the people together

2. Address the homeless issue

3. Public safety; beautify city

***

Name: Linda J. Urban

Age: 70

Political party: Republican

Education: Graduate of Luzerne County Community College, Sciences, Criminal Justice, Police Operations; further studies, University of New York – SUNY – Degree Plan: Community Health & Human Services in Modern America.

Occupation: Education support staff

Family: Mother of three, grandparent of four.

Three key issues:

• Addressing the need for safer, clean housing and surrounds for our homeowner’s and rental units in all neighborhoods

• Budget: Monitoring the city’s income sources (property tax, permits and fee based programs), maintenance and expenditures

• Addressing the controversial slew of taxpayer paid elected benefits including the elected pensions

DISTRICT E

Name: Jessica McClay

Age: 48

Education: Bachelors Degree from Bloomsburg University

Occupation: Senior resolution manager

Family: I have been married for almost 30 years and have three children.

Three key issues:

• Improving the city for residents and business by focusing on cleaner and safer streets

• Work on community involvement by expanding on some current programs, as well as implementing new ones

• Work on programs to bring more grants and aid to residents to assist in helping them improve homes

CONTROLLER

• Darren Snyder, Incumbent Democrat.

• Tony Thomas, Democrat challenger.

