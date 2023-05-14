Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Incumbent Mayor George Brown, a Democrat, is seeking a second four-year term, but Republican challenger Harry L. Cropp III is hoping to unseat the first-term incumbent.
Both candidates are expected to mount write-in campaigns to try to secure the nomination of both parties in Tuesday’s primary.
INCUMBENT
Name: George C. Brown
Age: 72
Political party: Democrat
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from King’s College; Master of Science degree from Misericordia University
Occupation: Mayor, City of Wilkes-Barre
Family: Wife, Marianne, married 50 years; three children, Heather, Aimee and Chris; five grandchildren, Sydney, McKenzie, Cole, Carson and Matthew.
Three key issues:
• Committed to the continual, proper staffing of the Police, Fire and DPW Departments to provide the necessary services for our residents, business owners and visitors to the City of Wilkes-Barre
• Continue repaving and repairing roads within the City of Wilkes-Barre
• Continue to promote entrepreneurial investments in the City of Wilkes-Barre
CHALLENGER
Name: Harry L. Cropp III
Age: 44
Political party: Republican
Education: GED
Occupation: Unemployed
Three key issues:
• Health: Many homes have trash surrounding them and garbage on the streets
• Crime: Address the drug dealing, shootings, armed robberies
• Debt: The city of Wilkes-Barre is in massive debt; it easily can be fixed, if the right individuals are running the city
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.