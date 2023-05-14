🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Incumbent Mayor George Brown, a Democrat, is seeking a second four-year term, but Republican challenger Harry L. Cropp III is hoping to unseat the first-term incumbent.

Both candidates are expected to mount write-in campaigns to try to secure the nomination of both parties in Tuesday’s primary.

INCUMBENT

Name: George C. Brown

Age: 72

Political party: Democrat

Education: Bachelor of Science degree from King’s College; Master of Science degree from Misericordia University

Occupation: Mayor, City of Wilkes-Barre

Family: Wife, Marianne, married 50 years; three children, Heather, Aimee and Chris; five grandchildren, Sydney, McKenzie, Cole, Carson and Matthew.

Three key issues:

• Committed to the continual, proper staffing of the Police, Fire and DPW Departments to provide the necessary services for our residents, business owners and visitors to the City of Wilkes-Barre

• Continue repaving and repairing roads within the City of Wilkes-Barre

• Continue to promote entrepreneurial investments in the City of Wilkes-Barre

CHALLENGER

Name: Harry L. Cropp III

Age: 44

Political party: Republican

Education: GED

Occupation: Unemployed

Three key issues:

• Health: Many homes have trash surrounding them and garbage on the streets

• Crime: Address the drug dealing, shootings, armed robberies

• Debt: The city of Wilkes-Barre is in massive debt; it easily can be fixed, if the right individuals are running the city

