WILKES-BARRE — Are you looking for a fun children’s book that will spark your child’s imagination and take them on a journey through the downtown sights of Wilkes-Barre?

Look no further.

“Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Tony and Debi,” written by Maddison Black and illustrated by Melinda Bennett, takes young readers on a delightful journey around some well-known downtown destinations.

This charming story follows the adventures of Tony and Debi as they explore the vibrant and bustling downtown streets. Along the way, they discover unique shops, restaurants, and landmarks, making new friends and experiencing the town’s rich history and culture.

But their journey doesn’t stop there.

Tony and Debi find their way to the Fine Arts Fiesta, an annual arts festival, which takes place every May on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. The festival brings together artists and performers of all kinds, filling the square with music, food, and vibrant colors from all types of talented artists and their work.

How it came to be

The book came to fruition following a conversation between Amber Riedinger, former Osterhout Director of Development and Community Relations and Times Leader Media Publisher Kerry Miscavage in early 2022.

“As a newspaper publisher, it is important to me that as a community, we support libraries and childhood reading,” Miscavage said. “Also, we have such a great local history here in the Wilkes-Barre area and I thought it would be fun to collaborate with the Osterhout Library to produce a children’s book about local topics.”

Reidinger agreed and took the lead on the development. The Times Leader is proud to be a contributing partner on this special project.

“Not only is it a great story, but it’s also an opportunity to support a valuable community resource,” she said.

In 2022, a local committee was formed with Tony Brooks, Samantha Bucher, Cynthia Kolanowski, Susan Magnotta, Richard Miller, Kerry Miscavage, Elaine Rash, Amber Riedinger, Michelle Riley, Teresa Sabecky and Pamela Turchin. Melinda Bennett and Maddison Black were added after they were chosen to be part of the story and creative development.

Several community partners came together in support the book efforts as well: Brilliant Mix Design, Coal Creative, Corcoran Printing, Downtown Wilkes-Barre, Etruscan Press, Osterhout Free Library, Times Leader Media Group, Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society, WVIA Public Media and Nesbitt Family Charitable Foundation.

Focus on local history

Early on in the planning stages, the team decided to make a story about Wilkes-Barre history as the premise of the book and looked to Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society Executive Director Tony Brooks, known for his expertise and passion for our downtown.

Maddison and Melinda were selected as author and illustrator of the book through a submission process.

All proceeds from book sales will benefit the Osterhout Free Library, an essential community hub located in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre. The library provides access to books, resources and programs that promote literacy and learning.

The books will be on sale during the Fine Arts Fiesta in the children’s performance tent at the story times listed here as well as the Fiesta Souvenir tent for $10:

• Thursday, May 18: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Friday, May 19: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Saturday, May 20: 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 21: 3 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the Fine Arts Fiesta, the books will be available for sale at the Osterhout Free Library. Visit their website for hours of visitation at www.osterhout.info.

About the author

Maddison Black was born and raised in the Wilkes-Barre area. She is a 2020 graduate of Wilkes University with a BFA in Musical Theatre and BA in English Writing. Maddison became involved with this project due to her sentimental relationship with the local library.

As a girl, she loved going to the various local libraries every weekend with her grandfather. Additionally, Black has a passion for working with children and has performed at Amusement Parks and Resorts across Pennsylvania such as Knoebels Grove, The Great Wolf Lodge and Hersheypark. Recently relocating to the Las Vegas area, she now works background in film and television.

Her most recent project was as a featured extra in the Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan action comedy “The Family Plan.” Black’s life-long dream has been to be a professional entertainer, and she plans to proudly take her Northeastern Pennsylvania roots every step of the way with her.

About the illustrator

Melinda Bennett is an accomplished visual designer, formally educated in graphic design, an alumnus of Keystone College and has professional background experience in digital art, stationery, home decor, and retail goods. She possesses a compassionate curiosity for art with an eagerness to continue learning traditional forms of mix media and typography. She admires the beauty and process of art as a whole.

Bennett is the proud founder of Brilliant Mix Design. As an entrepreneur, she strives to provide multifaceted services from her creative knowledge base. She enjoys using her skills and contributes time toward exciting projects and everyday opportunities.

Bennett is motivated to help to make a difference and encourages others to achieve their goals as well. She finds all her inspiration from her two daughters, husband, and extended family. Proudly raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Bennett currently lives in Kingston. She hopes to continue immersing herself more in her community by helping in any way she can, exploring new adventures and drawing everything that catches her eye along the way.

Bennett hopes to one day write, illustrate, and publish her own book.