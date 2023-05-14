WVW junior takes 12-year-old boy with terminal cancer to prom

Zachary Martz sits on a motorcycle with his cousin, Nala Martz, 4, before heading to prom.

Sandy Sivilich, owner of Kitler Florals in Hanover Township, explains to Zachary Martz how to put on the florals for prom night.

Zachary Martz marvels at the limo’s features, especially the laser beams and lights.

Zachary Martz picks up his tuxedo for prom, courtesy of Tuxedo Junction in Hanover Township.

Prom is the night most students dream about, and Zachary Martz is no exception.

Except that he’s 12, and fighting a courageous battle against bone and soft tissue cancer that could be terminal.

The glitz, glam, and luxury are the stuff of fairytales, and for soft-spoken Zach, that fairtyale became a reality on Friday night.

The Hanover Township Youth didn’t just go to the prom. Riding in style to the Woodlands in a limousine with a motorcycle escort, Zach walked in like a king, accompanied by his date, Katelin Kwarcinski, a Wyoming Valley West junior.

Dressed to the nines with a sharp haircut to match, Zach’s celebrated his big night in the spotlight, with his journey covered by several local media outlets.

It all came about due to the efforts of his mother, Brittany Edwards, together with family friends — especially Kwarcinski — and a community that rallied to the cause.

When Edwards put out a Facebook post looking for affordable limos, the outpouring of interest and support was immediate.

“It was shocking and overwhelming. I definitely didn’t expect it,” said Edwards, 30.

“It has helped us because since he’s been diagnosed in 2019, his condition has not received this kind of attention and now we have people reaching out to us trying to help us,” she added.

Zach’s diagnosis

According to Edwards, Zach was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal bone and soft tissue cancer called Ewing Sarcoma after she noticed a lump in her son’s ribs.

In just three short weeks, his mass grew from the size of a golf ball to the size of a lemon, and Edwards quickly learned the cancer had spread to Zach’s lungs.

He underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, which were believed to have been successful, and he went into what he thought was remission.

Shortly after, he began to complain of headaches, and once again found himself making an emergency visit to the hospital. There he learned that he was never actually in remission, and he not only had masses once again in his lungs, but also another large one on his skull.

After more rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and over a dozen surgeries, more devastating news: the treatments weren’t helping.

Edwards said Zach was recommended for a clinical trial of experimental medicine, which he is currently undergoing. If the trial unsuccessful, however, family members understand there may be no other options.

An army by his side

Despite the constant stream of bad news, Zach is courageously persisting in his battle, with an army by his side.

One member of that army, Kwarcinski, knew that she wanted to give Zach the opportunity to attend the one night young adults dream about: prom.

After getting permission from her school, the Wyoming Valley West junior asked Zach to be her date, knowing the possibility of him experiencing his own prom is unlikely.

According to Edwards, Zach was “jumping up and down” at the thought of attending his first prom.

After Edwards’ Facebook post looking for affordable limo services went viral, businesses and individuals throughout the valley stepped up to offer their products and services. Some even offered to lend their antique cars.

Everyone who has been to a prom knows just how much time and energy goes into preparing for the big day, and it was no different for Zach.

He spent the two days leading up to the prom running errands: picking up his suit and flowers, getting a haircut, and, of course, enjoying his time in the media spotlight.

Zach’s entire prom night expenses were covered by various businesses and community, notably Valley With a Heart, Tuxedo Junction of Hanover Township, Ketler Florals, and Cee’s Cuts from Ace of Fades in Wilkes-Barre — who, respectively, donated the limo services, tuxedo, florals, and a new do for Zach’s big night.

“I looked at the situation and I just thought, ‘How could I not?’” said Siera Pastor, aka Cee’s Cuts, who on Thursday gave Zach the zig-zag haircut of his dreams. “It’s one less thing for them to carry, one less thing for them to worry about.”

Michael Pantano, owner of Tuxedo Junction, also felt like the decision to donate a tuxedo for Zachary’s prom was a no-brainer. To him, there is immense power in a community rallying behind a cause.

“It’s definitely community spirit. It’s nice when a community comes together — merges together — and makes someone’s day a little brighter,” he said.

The big day arrives

When the big day arrived, Zach couldn’t help but smile ear to ear. Just when it seemed his smile couldn’t get bigger, the limo arrived.

Zach made sure to show everyone the laser beams that he can control from his spot in the car, as well as the ability to play his own music on the speakers.

The only thing to get him to come out of his newfound favorite vehicle was when his date arrived, dressed in a periwinkle dress to match his own bow tie.

In the time-honored tradition of students across the country, Zach stood beside Kwarcinski near the Luzerne County Courthouse for pre-prom photos with the Susquehanna River as a backdrop — except that those snapping photos and recording video included local newspaper and TV journalists.

Surrounded by friends and family sporting “Zack Attack” shirts, all eyes were on him — and everyone could feel his excitement.

“It means a lot to me to see how happy he is because me and him are really close,” said Kwarcinski. “It’s going to be really fun for him.”

Eliot Thomas, Kwarcinski’s boyfriend, didn’t mind sharing his date for the night. In fact, he was happy to do so.

“It just felt like the right thing to do,” he said.

Thomas said he was excited to dance with his girlfriend, but even more so to see Zachary have fun.

Before departing for the Woodlands, Zach also posed for photos atop several motorcycles, part of an escort to be led by his uncle, Alan Edwards, and friends.

“He couldn’t help but sit on every bike and get pictures everywhere, Alan Edwards told our newsgathering partners at Eyewitness News WBRE/WYOU.

As the convoy departed, a crowd of those who love Zach waved.

“As a parent, you never expect to be the one that’s told it’s your child and we certainly never expected that he’s such a lively kid. He’s just incredible, Brittany Edwards told Eyewitness News. “I hope that they all just have the best experience and were trying to do everything possible to make sure that happens.”

Anyone who wants to assist Zach and his family can visit a GoFundMe page set up by his grandmother by searching for “Zachary Martz Benefit” at gofundme.com. For those reading online, the link can be accessed here.

To learn more about his journey, a page has been set up on Facebook: Zack Attack (Zachary’s support group).