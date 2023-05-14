🔊 Listen to this

Security footage from the Irem Temple building in Wilkes-Barre shows a group of vandals after they broke onto the property and spray painted the side of the building on Saturday night.

The Irem Temple Restoration Project in downtown Wilkes-Barre is asking for the public’s help after a group of vandals broke onto the Temple property and vandalized the building on Saturday night.

Security camera footage posted to the Irem Temple Restoration Project’s Facebook page depicts a group of four individuals breaking through a hole in the property’s chain-link fence and spray painting the side of the building.

The individuals then escaped through the hole after it appeared that one of the vandals noticed the security camera. The full video could be seen on the Restoration Project Facebook page.

Anyone who could identify any of the vandals is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.