WILKES-BARRE — According to Jill Avery-Stoss, Chief Operating Officer at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, an indicator is a piece of data, such as a statistic, used to compare information between periods of time, places, or other events.

Every year, The Institute releases a new report of indicators that describe characteristics in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to Avery-Stoss, these reports have historically focused on Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, but data for Wayne County has been introduced in the 2023 edition.

The first section of the Indicators report covers demographics — the size and composition of the counties’ populations, and the issues driving population change.

Census counts suggest modest population growth in the region, largely due to inward migration.

Much like trends across the country, Avery-Stoss said there has been notable relocation of people away from large metro areas with high costs of living and toward areas like NEPA, where many costs are less expensive.

“The state overall has gained new residents as well, but this population increase is not as large as the growth in other states,” Avery-Stoss said. “As a result, Pennsylvania lost one seat from its Congressional delegation.”

Older adults continue to make up a fairly large share of the local population locally. There has been little change in this pattern over the last several years, and it has emerged as a national challenge as well.

“This means there are more people retiring and leaving the workforce than there are young adults entering it,” stated Avery-Stoss. “It is one of the factors affecting the current labor shortage.”

Although average household sizes have fluctuated, the shares of single-parent households have decreased in all three counties. They all fall below the statewide share of 5.6%. At least 70% of these single-parent households are headed by women.

Population growth aligns

with greater ethnic diversity

Avery-Stoss said ethnic diversity has increased in the three counties and in Pennsylvania as a whole.

As of 2021, the percentage of Asian American residents in Lackawanna County has more than quadrupled since 2000. Luzerne and Wayne counties saw their shares of Asian American residents double.

The proportion of African American residents in Lackawanna County has grown from 1.2% in 2000 to 3.5% in 2021. African Americans comprised 4.6% of the Luzerne County population in 2021 — up from 1.6% in 2000. Wayne County’s proportion of African American residents doubled between 2000 and 2021, from 1.5% to more than 3%. These counties have also experienced large increases in their percentages of multiracial residents compared with 2000 and 2010.

The size of the Hispanic/Latino communities in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties and Pennsylvania have also increased significantly since 2000.

In 2000, Hispanic residents accounted for 1.4% of Lackawanna County’s population. By the 2020 Census, that share reached 8.5% and continued to grow in 2021.

Luzerne County’s Hispanic/Latino population accounted for 1.2% of residents in 2000, 14.4% in 2020, and 16% in 2021.

The change is present but not as pronounced in Wayne County, with the Hispanic population growing from 1.7% in 2000 to 4.6% in 2020.

According to Avery-Stoss, “There is strength in diversity. Research shows that it fosters economic well-being through new ideas, varied business activity, and community cohesion. There is a lot to learn and embrace.”

