Put this on your “things to do list” — if you are planning to travel outside the U.S., get your passport ASAP.

AAA is urging anyone making plans for international travel to check their passport first.

The post-COVID surge in international travel has caused “unprecedented” processing delays that could impact travel this summer and, possibly, through the end of the year.

At this time, reported routine passport processing times are more than double what they were prior to the pandemic.

“International travel is coming back with a roar, which has caused a bottleneck in passport processing,” says Debra Calvert, Managing Director, Travel Products and Partnerships, AAA Club Alliance. “Before booking that dream vacation, the very first question we ask our clients is the status of their passports. Overlooking an expired passport would be a costly mistake by anyone planning to travel.”

Delays in passport processing are easily explained. According to AAA booking data, international travel is up more than 200% compared to 2022. State Department data shows a record 22 million U.S. passports were issued in 2022 — up 42% from 2021 — and 2023 is on track to be another record-breaking year.

Passport tips every international traveler should know

• U.S. citizens are required to carry a valid U.S. passport when flying, but they also must carry it when driving or even walking across the border to Canada or Mexico. If you don’t have one or your passport will expire before year’s end, AAA advises you to submit your passport application or renewal for summer travel ASAP.

• Passports are issued by the U.S. Department of State. Prior to COVID-19, routine passport processing took four to six weeks. Now, pandemic-related application backlogs coupled with a surge in travel demand are leading to longer wait times — anywhere from 10 to 13 weeks.

Even some expedited services are seeing delays of about seven to nine weeks. Mail time must also be factored in, as it may take up to two weeks for the U.S. Department of State to receive an application after it has been mailed and another two weeks of mail time on the return end.

• Detailed instructions for passport application/renewal are available online. Anyone planning to travel this year should visit the U.S. State Department website to initiate the process as soon as possible.

• Many countries have a six months passport rule. Just because a passport does not expire until after planned vacation does not mean travelers have a usable document.

Many countries have a “six months passport rule” — meaning that traveler passports must continue to be valid for at least six months after the trip. AAA is advising any traveler whose passport expires this year to begin the renewal process immediately.

• Passport processing requires travelers to temporarily surrender their birth certificate (new applicants) or their current/expired passport (renewals). While those documents will be returned after the new passports have been issued, anyone who needs their birth certificate or uses their passport for identification unrelated to foreign travel should be sure to have a backup form of identification in the interim.

• Travelers can pay for accelerated processing, peace of mind. Those who have booked travel in the next four months or anyone who wants to reduce wait times or reduce stress can pay for expedited shipping and passport processing.

• Travelers can monitor their application status online. Whether travelers have applied in person or renewed by mail, they can check their passport status at passportstatus.state.gov.

AAA international travel resources

While AAA does not process passport applications, the auto club provides travelers with resources to make the passport process and other aspects of international travel easier.

Trusted Travel Advisors — Beyond trip planning and booking, AAA Travel Advisors can help travelers navigate and understand any unique passport requirements related to their destination, such as the 6 month passport rule.

Passport Photos — Visit a AAA Store for quick and convenient passport photos. No appointment necessary.

RushMyPassport — AAA members get exclusive discounted rates on expediting services for U.S. passports and global travel visas with RushMyPassport.

International Driving Permit — AAA encourages travelers in need of an International Driving Permit to apply as soon as they confirm travel plans. Supply chain issues have limited availability so plan accordingly. Visit a AAA Store to apply for an International Driving Permit.

Foreign Currency Exchange — AAA Retail locations offer most foreign currencies. Travelers are encouraged to exchange at least 10 days in advance to ensure they have some money on hand when they arrive at their destination.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.