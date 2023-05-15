🔊 Listen to this

Firefighters were battling a blaze in Larksville well into Sunday evening as the picture from 570 Drone shows.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, as is the extend of the damage.

Multiple departments responded to a junkyard fire along Route 11 on Sunday, that continued to burn well into the evening.

LARKSVILLE – A brush fire shut down parts of Route 11 in Larksville on Sunday, as crews continued to battle the blaze into the evening.

Crews initially responded to reports of a brush fire around 3 p.m. that quickly spread to the area of J and L Auto Parts, where several vehicles reportedly caught fire.

Crews were still battling the flames nearly 4 hours later and a near constant plume of black smoke could be seen for miles around Luzerne County.

As of 8 p.m., fire fighters were still struggling put out the flames.

Officials have managed to keep the fire contained to the junkyard and it has not spread to any of the surrounding structures.

Multiple departments were on scene including Plymouth, Trucksville and Hanover Township, as well as the Back Mountain tanker task force.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, as Route 11 is currently closed to traffic from the Carey Avenue Bridge to East Main Street.

The Carey Avenue Bridge itself is also closed from the Hanover side at Lynwood Avenue, due to tankers being filled at a hydrant at West End Road and Goeringer Ave.