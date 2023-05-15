Click here to subscribe today or Login.
LARKSVILLE – A brush fire shut down parts of Route 11 in Larksville on Sunday, as crews continued to battle the blaze into the evening.
Crews initially responded to reports of a brush fire around 3 p.m. that quickly spread to the area of J and L Auto Parts, where several vehicles reportedly caught fire.
Crews were still battling the flames nearly 4 hours later and a near constant plume of black smoke could be seen for miles around Luzerne County.
As of 8 p.m., fire fighters were still struggling put out the flames.
Officials have managed to keep the fire contained to the junkyard and it has not spread to any of the surrounding structures.
Multiple departments were on scene including Plymouth, Trucksville and Hanover Township, as well as the Back Mountain tanker task force.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.