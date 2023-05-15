Plymouth American Legion hosts Mother’s Day breakfast

John Gray enjoys small take with Roxanne Wylie at the Plymouth American Legion’s the Mother’s Day breakfast on Sunday.

Denise Ellsworth, of Plymouth, holds her plate as Ed Saroscek spoons out scrambled eggs at the Plymouth American Legion Post 463 on Sunday. The post was holding a Mother’s Day breakfast.

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth American Legion Post 463 opened their doors for a Mother’s Day breakfast buffet on Sunday morning, which to many has become tradition.

Post Commander Edward Saroscek said it was simply a way to honor mothers, pointing out that mothers and children under five were able to eat for free.

The total for a mom and dad, with very young children in tow, could eat for a total of about $12, he said.

Saroscek said families tend to stop before and after church, as a chance to give mother and grandmothers a morning off.

For over a decade, the breakfast has included the basics, bacon, eggs, coffees and a few other items.

Roxann Wylie said the family hadn’t attended the breakfast during the pandemic because of health concerns, so she was particularly happy to be back.

She enjoyed the meal with her husband, John Gray, and granddaughter, Courtney Wylie, 14, before heading home to put some finishing touches on a carrot cake, a new recipe she found online and had baked for her family.

Later in the day, her family would make dinner for her, she said.

The couple, married in 2008, took time to look back on their 33-year relationship.

They had been together for 19 years and were headed to Hawaii, when Gray thought it would be a great idea to have a destination wedding.

Wylie agreed, but only if Gray planned it.

The two got married near a waterfall on a beachside property. They still have photos on their phone of the event, ready to share with friends and family.

Cindy Harvey, of Larksville, was also enjoying the breakfast with members of her family.

Her son, Brandon Harvey, especially enjoys the meal with his mother after church.

The family has been coming out to the breakfast for over a decade, making it a regular part of their Mother’s Day routine.

“Then we’re headed home to do yard work,” Cindy Harvey said, laughing. “And, later, dinner.”