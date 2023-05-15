🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — D. Ogurkis, founder of Bounce of Fit & Bowls, said being in shape is vital to our health and fuels our energy to take on life’s challenges.

“As much as I love the benefits of exercise and how I feel afterward, I can say not everyone loves the thought of exercising,” Ogurkis said. “When I came across Rebounding — also known as trampoline fitness — I knew workouts could be something everyone could do with the extra element of fun and have the added benefit of being low impact and high energy.”

Ogurkis said fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals are always looking for new and exciting ways to stay in shape.

Bounce Fit & Bowls this week announced its grand opening, offering a fun and innovative approach to fitness & nutrition.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in celebration on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m. at 119 Welles St., Forty Fort.

Ogurkis said Bounce Fit & Bowls combines two essential aspects of a healthy lifestyle — exercise and nutrition. She said rebounding (trampoline fitness) is the primary workout offering at Bounce Fit.

“It involves exercising on individual trampolines that work every muscle in the body, with minimal and evenly spread impact on joints,” Ogurkis said. “Rebounding provides a full-body detox through lymphatic drainage and is an effective way to harness and utilize gravity for holistic and wellness benefits.”

Ogurkis said Bounce Fit & Bowls’ second offering is a carefully crafted selection of nutrient-rich bowls and smoothies. She said these delicious, healthy options are the perfect fuel to replenish the body and soul after a workout, further reaping the benefits of exercise.

Ogurkis said according to a NASA study, rebound exercise is the most efficient and effective form of exercise yet devised by man.

“Rebounding is the closest thing to the Fountain of Youth that science has found,” said Dr. James White, Ph.D.

Ogurkis said Bounce Fit & Bowls is the perfect destination for anyone looking to combine fitness, fun and healthy food choices. She invites all to “join and jump in” to see how a fun, low-impact, high-energy workout, followed by a delicious bowl or smoothie will impact your life.

For more information, visit Bounce Fit & Bowls online at — www.bouncefitandbowls.com — or call 570-763-5254.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.