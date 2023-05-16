Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE – Two suspects are wanted and a $500 reward is being offered following a second break-in at the Irem Temple on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.
According to a post on the Irem Temple Restoration’s Facebook Page, security camera footage captured two men who allegedly broke into the building around 6:20 a.m. and damaged the building to get inside.
The individuals were able to access the building through a hole in the perimeter fence hours before it was reinforced following the previous break-in, according to the post.
The suspects reportedly hid in the building during a search by police and left around 9:15 a.m.
This is the second break-in to occur in a matter of days, after a group of four unidentified men reportedly broke into the temple on Saturday night.
Security camera footage posted to the project’s Facebook page captured the individuals breaking-in through a hole in the property’s chain-link fence and spray painting the side of the building.
The group then fled the scene through the hole after one of the individuals appeared to notice the security camera.
Anyone who can identify any of the vandals is being asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department or message the Irem Temple Restoration Project on Facebook.
