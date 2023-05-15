🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Raymour and Flanigan will host a bingo and raffle benefit on May 21 in support of Patriots Cove, a nonprofit organization helping injured veterans, first responders and their caregivers heal and adapt to life after service through outdoor recreational activities.

The fundraiser will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the furniture store’s Wilkes-Barre location on Spring Street.

Prizes include passes for Kalahari Resort and Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club, a basket donated by Duvall Leather and more.

Ticket packages are $10 each and can be purchased at Raymour and Flanigan in Wilkes-Barre, with additional tickets available for the grand prizes.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win $50 gift cards for area grocery stores and restaurants, like Weiss and TGI Fridays.

There will be appetizers and refreshments available, courtesy of Jersey Mike’s Subs, CJ’s Pizza and Lion Brewery, as well as a lemonade stand and cheese and kielbasi platters.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the purchase of an off-road wheelchair so that veterans who are disabled can enjoy the outdoor recreational activities at Patriots Cove.

The fundraiser initially came about thanks to a conversation store manager Mark Sokoloski had with fellow employee, Bernie McDonald. In addition to working in the company’s depot, McDonald is also the Commander of the AMVETS Department of Pennsylvania.

“I got to talking with him one day and asked what we (Raymour and Flanigan) could do to help,” said Sokoloski.

While there’s been “a ton of buzz” in the community surrounding the event, Sokoloski never anticipated the amount of local businesses that would step in to donate. Sokoloski also praised his team, who he said has been “really into” planning the event, taking time out of their days to contact local businesses and inquire about donations.

“It’s been a such a warm reception,” said Sokoloski. “Everyone has been so helpful, so considerate.”

In addition to the funds raised during the event, Raymour and Flanigan will also be presenting Patriots Cove with a check of $500.

Customers can expect to see raffle table, featuring 5 baskets, set up outside on Saturday and are encouraged to come back Sunday to enjoy the event and play bingo.