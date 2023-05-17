🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Incumbent Mayor George C. Brown secured the Democratic nomination on Tuesday night, according to the unofficial election results, as he seeks a second four-year term as Wilkes-Barre Mayor.

With 184 precincts reporting, Brown, 72, advances to the November general election with 2,375 votes. There were just 30 write-in votes on the Democratic side.

Looking to unseat the first-term incumbent is Republican Harry L. Cropp III, 44, who received 450 votes, however there were 362 Republican write-in votes yet to be tallied.

It could take several days for write-ins to be tallied.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.