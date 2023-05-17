🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators on Tuesday announced millions of dollars in Local Share Account grants for Luzerne County projects.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, jointly announced that 25 projects in the 20th Senatorial District in Luzerne County will receive $3,418,768 in funding from the Luzerne County Local Share Account (LSA) grant program.

The funding was approved Tuesday by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

“These funds are going toward an extensive list of priority projects identified by communities across Luzerne County,” Baker said. “At a time when many municipal budgets are being stretched by operating and emergency costs, it can be difficult to fund long-term investments. This program provides an avenue for paying for critical infrastructure improvements and the acquisition of emergency response equipment. All these things make our communities safer and more livable. Each of these projects is the result of solid planning by local officials and constructive cooperation between state and local governments.”

Kaufer added, “These investments will be a tremendous benefit to the residents of our communities. “These grants will help beautify our community and boost the local economy.”

Cabell said, “I frequently hear about the condition of our roads from my constituents, so I know infrastructure is a very important issue. Much of the money awarded to municipalities is going to local road departments, giving them the financial resources needed to provide smooth travels to area drivers for years to come.”

Ryncavage said, “Communities in the 119th District will receive significant investments to improve the lives of our residents. The funding will go a long way to provide new and enhanced resources for our first responders, as well as improve our existing infrastructure and roads.”

• Hanover Township, $350,047 in funding for a shared Municipal Fueling Station to be utilized by the member municipalities of the Lower South Valley Council of Governments. Local school districts and Emergency Medical Services organizations will also be permitted to utilize the station.

Sam Guesto, President, Lower South Valley Council of Governments, said, “Having the ability to purchase fuel by the tanker or in bulk will attain at least 25% savings to run our vehicles each and every year in service.”

• Lehman Township, $300,000 on behalf of the Back Mountain Community Partnership for its Public Works Equipment Project.

• Kingston Borough, $250,000 for Kingston Recreation Park Improvements and $100,000 for the Kingston VFW Building Renovation Project..

Paul Keating, Kingston Borough Manager, said, “The LSA Program continues to be an invaluable tool for improving public services that are otherwise unaffordable.”

• The City of Nanticoke, $137,410 in funding for its Municipal Building Parking Expansion Project.

“The City of Nanticoke is pleased to hear the announcement that we will be receiving much needed LSA funding to upgrade our parking areas in the front and back of the municipal building, including ADA compliant parking and access in the back of the building as well,” Mayor Kevin Coughlin said. “Also, the funding of the Lower South Valley COG fueling station will mean great financial benefits by allowing us to purchase our gas for our first responders and public works department at a much lower rate.”

The following projects were also awarded funding in the 20th Senatorial District in Luzerne County:

• Ashley Borough, $75,000 for the Huber Breaker Pavilion Project.

• Courtdale Borough, $12,108 for digital speed signs.

• Dallas Borough, $75,000 for Road Department equipment.

• Dallas Township, $200,000 for the Road Department Garage Construction Project.

• Edwardsville Borough, $25,000 for municipal building enhancements.

• Exeter Borough, $350,000 for the Schooley-Wyoming Avenue Infrastructure Improvement Project.

• Fairmount Township, $100,000 for Road Department equipment.

• Forty Fort Borough, $124,138 for Public Works equipment.

• Franklin Township, $100,000 for Public Works equipment.

• Harveys Lake Borough, $100,000 for its Public Works Facility Project.

• Hunlock Township, $73,824 for its Public Works Storage Project.

• Larksville Borough, $111,100 for Road Department equipment.

• Newport Township, $50,000 for Recreation Park renovations.

• Plymouth Borough, $183,000 to help with the purchase of a new fire engine.

• Pringle Borough, $115,364 for the West Side CTC Security Enhancement Project.

• Ross Township, $55,000 for Road Department equipment.

• Sugar Notch Borough, $100,000 for Public Works equipment.

• Union Township, $125,000 for a paving project within the township.

• Warrior Run Borough, $56,777 for its Storm Drain Infrastructure Project.

• Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, $250,000 for its Police Department Building Renovation Project.

Pashinski announces $2.27M for 12 projects

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, in conjunction with Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, and Sen. David Argall, R-Pottsville, announced 12 area projects were awarded state funding totaling $2.27 million.

“The state funding awarded to these municipal projects are for equipment, renovations and safety measures needed by those communities,” Pashinski said. “The nature of these projects is to provide extra safety to the community and give peace of mind to as many people as possible.”

The grants include:

• Bear Creek Township: $165,936 for the purchase of two new crew cab vehicles. The first vehicle is a 2500 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab with a utility body and an 8-foot super duty plow. The second proposed vehicle is a 3500 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab with a dump body and an 8-foot super duty plow.

• Bear Creek Township, $100,000, Forest Park Paving Project, includes reconstruction/repaving of all existing roadways in the development, as well as improvements in stormwater management. The proposed project will upgrade Parkway Road, Woodland Road, Forest Road, Crescent Road and Sylvan Road.

• Bear Creek Village Borough, $225,000, Bear Creek Sand Spring Run Bridge/Culvert Replacement, bridge and culvert along Sand Spring Run on Beaupland Road is in need of replacement.

• Laurel Run Borough, $94,157, for Public Safety Equipment, to purchase a 2022 Ford F550 4×4 Dump Truck, a Salt Dogg Tailgate Spreader, and a Proplus Straight Snowplow blade.

• Plains Township, $265,385, East Mountain Boulevard Roadway Improvements and Paving Project, mill and overlay of East Mountain Boulevard, pavement base repair where needed, and replacement of pavement striping.

• Plains Township, $162,275, for a 2024 Freightliner 114SD Packer chassis truck will be purchased. A 25-cubic-yard Cobra Magnum Series rear load packer will also be purchased and attached to the back of the truck to compress the garbage that is collected.

• Wilkes-Barre Township, $215,000, HVAC Replacement and Upgrade, replace the inefficient outdated HVAC system with nine new and more efficient PTAC units.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $157,075, Bucket Truck Project, to purchase a versalift bucket truck with attachments and accessories to meet safety standards as the current truck is antiquated and requires costly repairs.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $78,561, Department of Public Works Skid Steer, to provide safety improvements for the DPW employees and residents of the city. The new skid steer will aid the department with material removal, recyclables, snow removal and road restoration projects.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $264,000, Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Flood Protection Equipment Project, for a RC Mower TK-60XP, to be used on the 40-degree slope embankments to safely maintain vegetation without risking the safety of staff members; also plan to purchase two hillside mowers, two John Deere diesel zero-turn mowers, and a New Sullair trailer mounted air compressor.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $250,000, Volunteers of America Pennsylvania Housing Phase II – VOAPA’s Brian’s Place project, to renovate its property to accommodate six one-bedroom and efficiency-style apartments to be reserved for low-income households with mental health diagnoses.

• Wilkes-Barre City, $250,000, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Multi-Purpose Room Transformation Project, for the renovation of underutilized space in the locker rooms of the YMCA into two multi-purpose rooms to be used by the community and the childcare center.

Over $3.7M for 26 projects in 118th

State Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, announced that 26 projects in the 118th Legislative District will receive state funding totaling more than $3.7 million through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Account.

“In alignment with the CFA Local Share Account goal to invest in projects of public interests, these funds are essential to improve the local community and enhance the quality of life in the 118th Legislative District,” Haddock said.

The following local projects were awarded grants:

• Avoca Borough, $440,781 to purchase a new emergency rescue truck.

• Dupont Borough, $45,825 to restore Dupont Community Park with new equipment; $100,000 to construct a maintenance garage; $30,000 to upgrade information technology infrastructure; $15,000 to construct a veterans memorial monument.

• Duryea Borough – $114,045 to renovate Germania Hose Co.

• Hughestown Borough, $116,200 to build a new salt shed storage; $123,704 to purchase a backhoe.

• Jenkins Township, $103,140 to purchase two new police vehicles; $67,910 to purchase firefighter turnout gear; $365,000 to mill and pave Carey Lane and CenterPointe Drive.

• Laflin Borough, $77,103 to purchase a work truck for the Public Works Department; $225,340 for stormwater improvements; $17,435 to rehabilitate 58 fire hydrants.

• Pittston City, $100,000 to renovate the YMCA facility; $500,000 to construct an 80,000 square foot development project in the downtown business district.

• Pittston Township, $295,000 to upgrade emergency services.

• West Pittston Borough, $115,000 to renovate the municipal building.

• Wyoming Borough, $250,000 to renovate the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department’s new facility.

• Yatesville Borough, $134,684 to renovate basketball courts.

Culver, Ryncavage, Cabell announce projects

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland, Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, and Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, announced state grant funding has been awarded to projects in communities they represent in Luzerne County.

Culver said, “This funding will help improve our region, communities and neighborhoods to enhance the quality of life for the people in our districts.”

The grants awarded are:

• Rice Township, $190,269 for costs related to creating a new township recreation facility, municipal building and police station.

• Wright Township, $100,000 for the repaving of South Church Road.

• Butler Township, $51,978 for police equipment including a drone, phone data collector and mobile speed trailer.

• Nescopeck Borough, $26,467 for borough building improvements.

• Nuangola Borough, $83,400 for the replacement of collapsed storm water culverts on North End Road.

• Salem Township, $95,560 for two new police vehicles.

• Shickshinny Borough, $100,852 for the demolition of two blighted properties.

• Slocum Township, $110,000 for the continued construction of a new fire station.

• Sugarloaf Township, $250,042 for improvements at LaRock Recreational Field.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.