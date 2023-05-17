🔊 Listen to this

Sen. Lisa Baker speaks at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Compass of NEPA in Kingston Wednesday morning.

Rep. Aaron Kaufer welcomes a large crowd to Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for Compass of NEPA in Kingston Wednesday morning.

Part of the large turnout for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Compass of NEPA in Kingston Wednesday morning.

Joe Lubinski, CEO of Compass of NEPA, answers questions during a tour of the new business on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston Wednesday morning. From left: Sen. Lisa Baker, Rep. Alec Ryncavage, Rep. Aaron Kaufer, unidentified student, and Rep. Mike Cabell.

KINGSTON — Sen. Lisa Baker on Wednesday said employing the knowledge and skills of students graduating from local schools should bring a new level of professional and entrepreneurial impact to the area.

Baker, R-Lehman Township, was one of the featured speakers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming Compass of Northeastern Pennsylvania to the area at their headquarters on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Compass of NEPA is an entrepreneurial technology company that will be actively recruiting engineers, designers, technicians and marketing majors from colleges and universities in Northeastern Pennsylvania to give them an opportunity to bring their ideas to life — from proof of concept to finished product.

“This marks just the beginning of a very bright economic future for our region,” Baker said.

Baker was joined by state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston; state Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton; State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth; state Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township; and state Rep. Dane Watro, R-Kline Township.

Kaufer said Compass of NEPA is “a generation-defining project” that will keep local college graduates here by offering them many opportunities.

Also attending were several firefighters, police officers and EMTs from West Side communities and a fleet of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles.

Joe Lubinski, CEO of Compass of NEPA, who was born and raised in Scranton, is a successful game developer with nearly 50 years of experience in the toy industry.

Lubinski also presented the West Side fire companies with a drone that will be used by emergency personnel from all communities from Plymouth to West Pittston.

“I have witnessed first-hand the exodus that occurs when students graduate and leave the area to pursue their careers,” Lubinski said. “In fact, it’s what I did 46 years ago when I graduated with a physics degree from the University of Scranton.”

Lubinski said the talent that exists in this next generation of digital designers is top-notch.

“And I’m thrilled that we get to mentor our young entrepreneurs and help them through the process of making their ideas become a reality,” Lubinski said. “None of this could be possible without the support of our local colleges and universities.”

Father Thomas Looney, president of King’s College, and Daniel J. Myers, president of Misericordia University, attended the ceremony. Students of both schools are participating in the Compass of NEPA internship program and three students offered remarks.

Kaufer said the Compass of NEPA project would not have happened without Baker’s leadership.

Baker added that Wednesday’s event marked “a great day for the region’s economic development.”

“Developing and mentoring local talent not only works for students and graduates, but also for our overall community,” Baker said. “This effort links the vital connection between jobs and academic programs to the skills and training that are needed for success in the workplace.”

With programs and companies like Compass of NEPA, Baker said entrepreneurial talent is being “fostered and unleashed.”

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop products here at home and energize our economy with new business start-ups,” Baker said.

Three student interns – Collin Deckert, Annarose Davidson and Sameer Mir – spoke and they each praised Lubinski and the experience they had at Compass of NEPA.

“This company is a welcome and exciting building block for community development,” Baker said. “Their business model fits well with our efforts to rely on local resources, both natural and human, to strengthen and expand the job base.”

The Compass of NEPA management team consists of top consumer product developers that have a combined 260 years of successful experience in developing video games, video gaming systems, radio-controlled vehicles (including drones), toys, and other consumer products of all types.

“The era of our top-notch STEAM graduates leaving the area to pursue their dreams ends today,” Kaufer said. “Compass of NEPA is providing the resources, experience and opportunities to not only give our students the chance to make their ideas a reality, but to stay here in Northeastern Pennsylvania to see the results of their efforts. I’m thrilled to see this happening here in Kingston.”

The inaugural group of eight students began with Compass of NEPA earlier this year and are in the preliminary phase of concept development. In the coming months, the students will be learning all aspects of creating a successful product and eventually going from concept to design and finally taking the product to market.

Students interested in participating and being a part of Compass of NEPA are encouraged to speak with their professors or apply online through their school’s website or [email protected]

