WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille on Wednesday said the upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity that are typically seen during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options

The PUC alerted consumers that on June 1, most electric utilities will be adjusting electric generation prices charged to non-shopping, or default service, customers — and reminded them they have options to #SaveinPA this summer, including shopping with competitive electric generation suppliers (EGSs) and exploring energy efficiency and conservation measures around their home or business.

The PUC says consumers should be aware of the pending price changes and understand the rates they will be paying.

Additionally, they are encouraged to learn more about options for managing energy costs by exploring the Commission’s official electric shopping website — PAPowerSwitch.com — for details on competitive offers along with tips for energy conservation and savings.

June 1 ‘Price to Compare’ adjustments

All Pennsylvania regulated electric utilities are adjusting their Prices to Compare (PTCs) on June 1 for residential and small business non-shopping customers.

Customers not choosing a supplier continue to receive “default service” from the utility — with the utility setting a PTC per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a quarterly or semi-annually basis.

PPL’s and UGI’s PTC rates will go down June 1, according to the PUC report.

Alana Roberts, PPL spokesperson, said PPL Electric Utilities is committed to helping customers manage energy prices.

“We encourage customers to use PPL Electric’s Price to Compare as a reference point when shopping for electricity supply,” Roberts said. “As always, we urge customers who shop to shop smart and carefully review supplier terms and conditions, including understanding the contract term, any associated cancellation fees or how the rate may fluctuate after the contract term expires.”

Roberts said PPL offers smart shopping tips on its website at — pplelectric.com/shopsmart.

“In addition, there are a number of things customers can do to save on their electric bills, including reducing the amount of energy used at a home or business and making bills more predictable by taking advantage of our various programs and payment plans,” Roberts said.

For more information, customers should visit: pplelectric.com.

The PUC approves a utility’s electric generation procurement plan, however, the PUC does not regulate the price of the generation portion of the electric bill which is driven by wholesale market factors.

The PTC averages 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill. However, this percentage varies by utility and by the level of individual customer usage.

Beginning June 1, EDCs that have adjusted their PTCs for residential default service customers include:

PPL, with a decrease from 14.612 to 12.126 cents per kWh (down 17%).

UGI, with a decrease from 12.54 to 11.084 cents per kWh (down 11.6%).

Citizens’ Electric, with an increase from 13.4248 to 13.8078 cents per kWh (up 2.8%).

Duquesne Light, with an estimated increase from 11.25 to 11.45 cents per kWh (up 1.8%).

Met-Ed, with an increase from 9.991 to 10.24 cents per kWh (up 2.5%).

PECO, with an increase from 9.726 cents to 10.312 cents per kWh (up 6%).

Penelec, with an increase from 9.561 to 9.703 cents per kWh (up 1.5%).

Penn Power, with an increase from 10.439 to 10.556 cents per kWh (up 1.1%).

Wellsboro Electric, with a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%).

West Penn Power, with an increase from 8.228 to 9.929 cents per kWh (up 20.7%).

Note: A Price to Compare for Pike County Light & Power will be available later this month.

For small business customers, the PUC notes that most Electrical Distribution Centers (EDCs) are also adjusting their prices to compare in their small Commercial and Industrial rate classes.

Among the state’s major EDCs, PPL is seeing a substantial decrease in its June 1 small business default service rate, with a decrease of nearly 21%.

Meanwhile, small business customers in the state’s four FirstEnergy companies (Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power) will see PTC increases ranging from 18% to 45%.

PAPowerSwitch

In most areas of Pennsylvania, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity, based on price or other factors, such as renewable energy. Consumers can use the PUC’s electric shopping website — PAPowerSwitch.com — to explore and compare other offers from competitive energy suppliers which may provide savings compared to their utility’s default service rate.

The website provides consumers with valuable information on how to shop for electric and natural gas supply services — enabling consumers to quickly compare offers from competitive suppliers against the default service rate from their local utility and learn more on switching to a competitive supplier, or returning to default service, should they choose.

Another alternative for default service customers not participating in the competitive electricity market may be their utility’s voluntary Standard Offer Program (Standard Offer) — providing those customers with the option of receiving service from a competitive supplier at a fixed-price that is 7% below the utility’s current PTC.

End of Contract details

The PUC continues encouraging consumers who have contracts with competitive energy suppliers to know their contract expiration dates and to carefully review contract renewal notices from suppliers detailing energy shopping options and next steps.

Shopping customers will receive two contract renewal notices from their supplier – including an Initial Notice 45-60 days prior to the contract’s expiration date and an “Options Notice” at least 30 days before their contract ends.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.