WILKES-BARRE – A man was arraigned on 29 drug charges Wednesday following a traffic stop, when state police say they found him in possession of various drugs inside of a rented car.

According to our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), the charges against Taiseir Thompkins, 40, of West Pittston, stem from an incident that occurred on April 28 at around 4 p.m., when Pennsylvania State Police say they pulled over a car on North Washington Street for code violations.

State police say they learned the car was a rental from E-Z Car and Truck Rental and that it was rented by Thompkins, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

After a search of the car, troopers say they seized the following from inside a bag in front of Thompkins:

• $1,978 in cash

• Two clear plastic bags stamped “Superstar” with suspected mushrooms

• Two bags with suspected methamphetamine

• Two bags with suspected crack cocaine

• One bag with a tan powdery substance

• One bag with a dark substance

• Digital scale

Police note all drugs listed were divided into distributed amounts.

According to court records, Thompkins was arraigned Wednesday in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. and remanded to the Luzerne County jail for failure to post $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31 in Luzerne County Central Court.