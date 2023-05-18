🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Did Roberto Torner plan, orchestrate and take part in the murder of Jose “Pepe” Herran or did others conspire to frame him for the killing?

A Luzerne County jury began deliberating the fate of Torner, 50, on the eighth day of his trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

State police at Hazleton and county detectives alleged Torner and David Alzugaray, 54, killed Herran, 63, on property owned by Torner on North Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township in October 2015.

Herran’s body was reportedly dismembered allegedly by Alzugaray and disposed in a burn pit and the Lehigh River near White Haven.

Closing arguments took place Thursday morning by Torner’s attorney, Robert A. Saurman and Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin, prosecuted.

Saurman spoke for approximately 90 minutes while Zola spoke for about 35 minutes before Lupas instructed the jury on the charges against Torner: An open count of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal solicitation to commit homicide.

A common theme during the closing argument by Saurman was “This doesn’t make sense,” as he reviewed the testimony of Donald Warren and Liza Robles, who is Torner’s fiancee.

Saurman said Warren, who lived in The Cottage, a boarding house owned by Torner in Freeland, had a grudge against Torner as he wasn’t compensated for doing maintenance and repair work at the boarding house.

Warren testified during the trial Torner solicited him to kill Herran, and last saw Herran get into a van with Torner and Alzugaray.

Saurman further said despite state police at Hazleton searching the North Buck Mountain Road property for days, no forensic evidence was found linking Torner to Herran’s homicide.

“The evidence doesn’t prove Mr. Torner was involved,” Saurman said.

Zola used the lack of forensic evidence to his advantage, telling the jury Torner had Warren clean three firearms, a .22-caliber revolver, a .45-caliber and a 9mm Glock, and had Robles clean meat cleavers and knives with bleach and water.

Zola told the jury if they believe the defense strategy of Saurman, than all of the witnesses who testified for the prosecution got together and conspired to blame Torner.

“There was no conspiracy with our witnesses,” Zola said.

Zola then outlined how the investigation and prosecution allege Herran was killed.

Torner distracted Herran and Alzugaray came up from behind and shot him in the head with the .22-caliber revolver, Zola said.

Zola said Herran was still alive and suffered a fatal shot to the head by Torner with a .45 caliber handgun, resulting on skull fragments being recovered by state police in a burn pit.