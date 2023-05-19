🔊 Listen to this

Aggravated assault charges dismissed

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed five counts of aggravated assault against Sheldon Baboolal, 50, during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Baboolal with stabbing Malcom Perry in the abdomen, exposing internal organs, at a residence on Brown Street on March 24, according to court records.

The charges were dismissed against Baboolal when Perry failed to appear to testify.

Jury acquits Edwardsville man of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s residence

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury found Lionel Christopher Wade, 34, of Edwardsville, not guilty on allegations he forced his way inside the residence of an ex-girlfriend on South Gates Avenue in Kingston.

Kingston police charged Wade with showing up at the residence despite being told by the woman to stay away on Oct. 5, according to court records.

The woman confronted Wade on the porch, told him to leave and locked the door.

Wade was accused of forcing up the door that caused damage to the door frame, court records say.

After a one day trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday, the jury acquitted Wade on charges of criminal trespass and terroristic threats. He was convicted on a disorderly conduct charge.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before rendering their verdict.

Wade is scheduled to be sentenced on the disorderly conduct conviction Aug. 17.

Attorney Mark Singer from the Public Defender’s Office represented Wade.

— Ed Lewis