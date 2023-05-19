🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Reading & Northern Railroad is investing in the Greater Pittston area in many ways.

Adding to its longtime presence through freight operations, the Port Clinton-based company next week will kick off seasonal passenger excursions carrying tourists from a brand new station platform here to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.

On Thursday, the railroad announced yet another investment: A $10,000 donation to the Downtown Pittston Partnership. The group promotes activities and programs that benefit local businesses, residents, and visitors.

“This is yet another very productive step forward for the city,” Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo told the Times Leader on Thursday. “I think it’s a demonstration of a great present and future partnership.”

The feeling is mutual.

“It is enjoyable to work with people like Mayor Lombardo and Pittston city officials,” said Matt Fisher, general manager of the railroad’s passenger department. “The Reading & Northern is delighted to donate money to a cause that will continue to build up the downtown.”

As noted, Reading & Northern’s commitment to the community has been shown in many ways, and one of the most eagerly awaited developments is taking shape in its railroad yard in Pittston’s Junction Section.

The railroad used its own money to completely fund a new station for the scenic all-day passenger excursions, which will kick off May 27 with a sold-out trip, followed by regular weekend runs from May 28 to Sept. 24.

“I would like to thank the owners (the Muller family) and administration of the Reading & Northern Railroad for not only their significant capital investment in the north section of our city (the Junction) but for being true partners with the city and making this extremely generous donation to our Downtown Partnership,” Lombardo added.

The Reading & Northern has expanded its operations over the last 40 years and now handles over 34,000 carloads of freight and 250,000 excursion riders annually over 400 miles of track.

Fisher expects the Luzerne County trips will be beneficial to the region, as they have been elsewhere on the company’s system.

“The new rail service will greatly impact not only Pittston, but the entire Wyoming Valley by bringing many visitors to the area,” he said.

Watch for a special feature on the new train trips in this Sunday’s Times Leader.