Katie Martin appears prepared for some two-handed tossing at one of many events set up for children with special needs at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit Field Day Thursday in Kingston. More than 800 students were expected to attend.

Gabriel Pavelich sits under the large parachute as others billow it above during Field Day at Wyoming Valley West stadium Thursday. This was the first time in four year the Luzerne Intermediate Unit spring event was held in full bloom following the COVID-19 pandemic

Addison Daniels enjoys the giant inflatable slide, one of many attractions at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit Field Day in Kingston Thursday.

Students race in the first event of the Luzerne Intermediate Unit Field Day Thursday at Wyoming Valley West Stadium.

The new Luzerne Intermediate Unit mascot ‘Lighthouse Leopard’ debuted at the return of the agency’s Field Day for students with special needs, and gave a few overjoyed students a little dance Thursday at the Wyoming Valley West Stadium in Kingston.

Students carry a banner almost as big as they are that reads “Baby we light up the world” as part of the procession that opened the Luzerne Intermediate Field Day Thursday in Kingston.

KINGSTON — Enough smiles and hugs to last a lifetime filled Wyoming Valley West stadium Thursday as the Luzerne Intermediate Unit’s “Field Day” for special needs students returned in full glory following four years of dramatically downsized versions curtailed or prevented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 800 students and their many teachers, aides, family and supporters paraded in, some taking time to high-five or hug two regional mascots, Tux and Champ of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hockey and baseball teams respectively. A newly minted mascot joined after the parade, with the LIU “Lighthouse” Leopard dancing onto the field and at times drawing more attention than the veteran sports boosters.

Along with eight activities like horseshoes, kickball and foot races, the day included dancing, a large inflatable slide, face-painting and much more. Free food and drinks were available all morning, and though Jack Frost may have nipped the region overnight and left a chill in the early morning air, by the time things really got going it was nothing but brilliant blue skies and near-perfect spring temps perfectly accommodating to the boundless joy on the youngsters’ faces.

As to which opportunity they liked the best, odds are excellent you would get the same answer from most of the students that Paige Hennigan provided.

“Everything!”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish