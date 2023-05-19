Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — Enough smiles and hugs to last a lifetime filled Wyoming Valley West stadium Thursday as the Luzerne Intermediate Unit’s “Field Day” for special needs students returned in full glory following four years of dramatically downsized versions curtailed or prevented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some 800 students and their many teachers, aides, family and supporters paraded in, some taking time to high-five or hug two regional mascots, Tux and Champ of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hockey and baseball teams respectively. A newly minted mascot joined after the parade, with the LIU “Lighthouse” Leopard dancing onto the field and at times drawing more attention than the veteran sports boosters.
Along with eight activities like horseshoes, kickball and foot races, the day included dancing, a large inflatable slide, face-painting and much more. Free food and drinks were available all morning, and though Jack Frost may have nipped the region overnight and left a chill in the early morning air, by the time things really got going it was nothing but brilliant blue skies and near-perfect spring temps perfectly accommodating to the boundless joy on the youngsters’ faces.
As to which opportunity they liked the best, odds are excellent you would get the same answer from most of the students that Paige Hennigan provided.
“Everything!”
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.Click now to support or get more information.
Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish