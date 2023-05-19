🔊 Listen to this

The Spin Doctors performed on Public Square as the the Fine Arts Fiesta’s 2023 Friday night headliner, drawing a substantial crowd.

WILKES-BARRE — When is the last time you saw a crowd this big on Public Square?

The Spin Doctors performed on the square as the the Fine Arts Fiesta’s 2023 Friday night headliner. And as you can see from these images, the crowd was huge. (Yes, we know that’s not a precise term.)

Even as many came for the music, the food vendors and art tents continued to buzz as nightfall fell.

The festival continues through Sunday. In addition to the art and food, here are events to watch for:

Saturday

9:55 a.m. National Anthem, Cari Tellis

10 a.m. Patasphere

11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center

Noon Katrina Lykes Music Studio

1 p.m. Dance Theatre of WB

2 p.m. Wyoming Seminary Dancers

3 p.m. Rising Stars

4:30 p.m. Mt. Zion Baptist Choir and Dancers

5:30 p.m. Brendan Brisk Band

7:30 p.m. Headliner: Cavalcade All Star Big Band with Marko Marcinko and music for swing dancing

Sunday

10:30 a.m. National Anthem, Carl Achhammer Jr., Trumpet

10:35 a.m. Wyoming Valley Poetry Society

Noon Jazz Brunch with Westmoreland Jazz Quintet

1 p.m. Philharmonic Quintet

2 p.m. Ovation Playhouse

2:45 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels

4:30 p.m. Grazioso Brass Band