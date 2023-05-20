🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board passed a proposed final budget for 2023-24 at a Friday meeting that had been rescheduled from last week. The budget projects spending $39.4 million with no property tax increase, leaving the rate at 12.8083 mills. A mill is a $1 tax on every $1,000 of assessed value.

The budget outlook is promising, Business Consultant Tom Melone said, thanks in part to the federal COVID-19 relief money in recent years, the last of which will be spent in 2023-24. Superintendent Ron Grevera also said the state’s “Level-up” funding, which targets districts most in need of increased state spending, is also helping.

Melone said the proposed budget assumes no increase in state money for basic or special education, but that some additional money seems likely as Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a plan that would give Greater Nanticoke about $1.4 million more in the coming fiscal year. Both the state and the district must approve a final budget by June 30.

Melone’s proposed budget numbers show the district fund balance rising from $4.8 million at the end of this fiscal year on June 30 to $6.2 million by the end of next June. He said that money could help prevent or at least soften the blow of any tax increase needed to balance the budget down the road.

Board President Tony Prushinski said the district’s ability to avoid a tax increase shows “elections matter,” and that things would have been very different if Shapiro had not won the governor’s race. His opponent, Doug Mastriano had proposed a radical change in funding that would have cut state per pupil spending by more than half and given the money toward schools, public or private, of the parent’s choice.

The board also:

• Appointed Ryan Amos as head golf coach, Andy Kaminsky as golf assistant, Zachary Pientka as boys head basketball coach, Ed Lukowski as boys basketball assistant I, Zack Cardone as boys basketball assistant II, James Barna as boys basketball assistant IIIa, Robert Donahue as boys basketball assistant IIIb, Christopher McGavin as boys basketball assistant IV, Ed Grant as girls head basketball coach, Brian Reed as girls basketball assistant I and Lindsey Quinn as girls basketball assistant II.

• Increased the ticket price for football games to $5 per adult and $2 per student.

• Accepted the quote from Eastern Time to replace the fire alarm system in the Elementary & Education Center at a cost of $168,900, and from All American Athletics Flooring to refurbish the Education Center gym/cafeteria floor at a cost of $49,500. Both are being purchased through the state Costars system,which allows districts to piggy back on deals arranged through the state to save money and bypass bidding requirements.

• Approved an agreement with the Northeast Intermediate Unit for special education services for 2023-24.

• Awarded a $138,243 contract to Global Data Consultants, LLC, for a servers, firewalls and storage upgrade project. The money will come from federal COVID-19 relief grants.

• Approved the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center budget for 2023-24. The Center serves five member districts, and the School Boards of all five districts must approve the annual budget.

• Appointed Kylee Ritchie as cleaner and Aphiena Johnson as cafeteria worker.

• Accepted a three-year proposal from Rave Mobile Safety Application to provide one-push activation of any type of emergency, at a cost of $12,500.

• Added a school bus stop at West Green Street and Maple Street for the remainder of the current school year, and appointed the following bus drivers for transportation contractors: Michelle Sheppard for Bonk Transportation, Theresa Ryzner for Pace Transportation, Aisha Pearson for White Transit, and Destiny Kotsur, Nateli Marie Cappa-Ramos, Teresa M. Tencza, Naqueilla Paul and Emily Elick with Keystone Valley Transportation.

• Approved several cafeteria purchases from Rice’s Food Equipment and Consulting, Inc.: one mobile heated cabinet for $3,383, three gas convection ovens for $34,669, and one 24-inch, four-open burners range for $3,513.

• Increased the price of faculty lunch meals to $4.75, following the recommendation of the state Department of Education.

• Approved the purchase of student ID badge software and equipment for the Elementary Learning Center, Educational Center and High School from School Technology Associates for $15,776.

