Glitter, feathers, and sequins lined The Banks in Pittston for ‘Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting Cancer.’

Attendees at the ‘Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting Cancer’ event were greeted with plenty of Elton John-esque themeing, including a colorful photo booth

Geisinger Foundation employee Lizz Hendricks operated a stand selling feather boas and colorful sunglasses to get attendees in the Elton John spirit at the ’Friday night’s Alright for Fighting Cancer’ event.

PITTSTON — Feather boas, rhinestone sunglasses, and rainbow outfits galore lined the banks of the Susquehanna River at “Friday Night’s Alright for Fighting Cancer,” an Elton John-themed celebration benefiting The Henry Cancer Center at Geisinger.

The center offers key cancer services to those in Northeastern Pennsylvania so that those affected by the disease do not have to travel as far to find treatment.

“When you have numerous visits, being close to home matters,” said Geisinger CEO Jaewon Ryu.

The event, which took place at The Banks, featured a specual menu of Elton John’s favorite dishes, a silent auction of items from local businesses, and an electric performance by Elton John tribute band Philadelphia Freedom.

According to Nancy Lawton-Kluck, Chief Philanthropy Officer at Geisinger, the Elton John theme was very much intentional.

“The Henry family has been an iconic part of our history and Elton John is an iconic part of music history. It’s really about celebrating iconic things in history,” she said.

Folks gathered in Crocodile Rock t-shirts, colorful dresses, and Elton John-esque apparel and, according to Ryu, there were over 180 attendees for the event.

The large turnout is a representation of the community’s support for The Henry Cancer Center, he said.

“We’re super proud and super lucky to have that support,” Ryu said.

The events of the night spanned three locations: the outdoor/indoor bar, outdoor seating area, and inside the restaurant itself.

Inside the bar area, attendees were able to snack on hors d’oeuvres, check out the available items in the silent auction, and even pose for photos at a glittery photo booth.

“The energy is awesome. It’s a great event, the weather is perfect— we can’t ask for more,” said Megan Morgan of Forty-Fort.

Tickets for the event were $150 each, and all proceeds raised directly benefit the center’s continued expansion of cancer services.