KINGSTON — From the very start of the opening procession with hundreds of special needs students parading into Wyoming Valley West Stadium, children and adults alike provided a cornucopia of genuine, joyful smiles during the triumphant return of the Luzerne Intermediate Unit’s “Field Day.”
Thursday marked the first time in four years the agency was able to hold a full-blown, full-throttle fun fest for so many youngsters in one place, and it’s hard to see spirits soaring any higher.
