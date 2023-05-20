🔊 Listen to this

The view from the front of the home, on Summit Street, after a second-alarm fire ripped through the structure.

A fire on the corner of Summit and Moyallen streets in Wilkes-Barre Township destroyed a residence and neighboring garage on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported, according to firefighters at the scene.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A second-alarm fire on Summit Street destroyed a home and garage on Saturday morning.

Firefighters at the scene around noon on Saturday, after the fire had been extinguished, said that everyone inside the residence, located at 829 Summit St., was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced with finding a place to stay.

Responders from Wilkes-Barre City, Hanover Township, Ashley, Kingston/Forty Fort and several other departments were called in to assist the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department in battling the fire.

A fire marshal was on his way to the scene Saturday to start an investigation into how and where the fire may have originated within the home.

— Kevin Carroll