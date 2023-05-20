🔊 Listen to this

State police are investigating the theft of several pieces of equipment and tools to be used for roadwork on State Route 29.

According to a release from Troop P of the Pennsylvania State Police, the tools were stolen from the Hanover Nursery Garden Center’s topsoil farm, located next to the intersection of Routes 11 and 29 in Plymouth Township.

The release states that Fabcor, a Jessup-based metal fabricator, was using the farm to store tools and equipment to be used for roadwork on Route 29.

At an unknown time between April 28 and April 30, an unknown person/persons used a cutting torch to cut a hole into a shipping container where Fabcor was storing their supplies.

The suspects stole oxygen and acetylene tanks, a Stihl demo saw and numerous cordless power tools.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.