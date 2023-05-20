🔊 Listen to this

Balloon artist Pat Ward makes Alex Vieira of Duryea a balloon animal at Saturday’s Halfway to Halloween Oddities and Delights Craft Market in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Things got a little spooky in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon for The Strange and Unusual’s Halfway to Halloween Oddities and Delights Craft Market.

The outdoor event, which took place on South River Street, featured local vendors selling all things macabre, from antiques to skulls, wet specimen, creepy dolls, crystals, and more.

Folks were able to grab balloons animals from Pat Ward, a local balloon artist, who even sported a stuffed woodland creature to fit the theme.

There were also opportunities to support local food and beverage options as well, with businesses such as Pittston Popcorn and Parlor Root Beer making an appearance.

From the looks of it, you might think it was Halloween on the bright, sunny May afternoon. Most folks dressed in their best dark clothing, some even sporting iconic horror movie shirts and the like.

Amber Hancock, The Strange and Unusual’s owner’s personal assistant, was surprised to see just how many people from the community are into all things strange and unusual.

“I think it’s becoming more of a known thing and more of a popular thing. Especially now that there’s more oddities vendors and more local businesses,” she said.

“I think it’s a really great community. Everyone’s super friendly. We’re like the outcasts working with each other.”

For Kiley Klein of Pittston, being a member of that community is something that she holds dear.

The vintage oddities-lover tries to attend every Halloween-esque event she can get to — and this one was no exception.

“I just love seeing what all the small businesses have to offer,” she said. “I really enjoy being able to make my space unique while supporting the great local artists and vendors.”

And from the sounds of laughter echoing from each vendor table, the vendors had just as good of a time as the attendees.