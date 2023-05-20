King’s College class president Anthony J. Macko, of Wilkes-Barre, delivers a salutation during commencement on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

King’s College class president Anthony J. Macko, of Wilkes-Barre, delivers a salutation during commencement on Friday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Spring 2023 King's College commencement was held Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Spring 2023 King’s College commencement was held Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Kenneth R. Bryden, III, West Wyoming, receives his Master of Education diploma from King's College President Rev. Thomas P. Looney.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Kenneth R. Bryden, III, West Wyoming, receives his Master of Education diploma from King’s College President Rev. Thomas P. Looney.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
King's College commencement speaker Tracy Selingo is shown after receiving an Honorary Degree from the president of King's College, Rev. Thomas P. Looney, left, and Thomas R. Smith, King's College chairman of the board.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

King’s College commencement speaker Tracy Selingo is shown after receiving an Honorary Degree from the president of King’s College, Rev. Thomas P. Looney, left, and Thomas R. Smith, King’s College chairman of the board.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Tracey Selingo, founder and CEO, Fork Over Love, was the featured speaker at King's College commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, May 19. Selingo points out her family in the audience.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Tracey Selingo, founder and CEO, Fork Over Love, was the featured speaker at King’s College commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, May 19. Selingo points out her family in the audience.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera speaks during the 74th King's College commencement Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera speaks during the 74th King’s College commencement Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Thomas R. Smith '77, King's College Board of Directors chairman, offered a welcome speech at King's College's commencement on Friday.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Thomas R. Smith ’77, King’s College Board of Directors chairman, offered a welcome speech at King’s College’s commencement on Friday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Daniela Concetta Mangiapane, of Mount Carmel, will be starting her job at Robert Packer Hospital in the lab.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Daniela Concetta Mangiapane, of Mount Carmel, will be starting her job at Robert Packer Hospital in the lab.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Sarah Jesse Heiskell-Mann, of Westbury, N.Y., acknowledges her family as she processes into Mohegan Sun Arena for the King's College commencement.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Sarah Jesse Heiskell-Mann, of Westbury, N.Y., acknowledges her family as she processes into Mohegan Sun Arena for the King’s College commencement.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
Charlene Grilletto, Pipersville, searches for her daughter Vincenza at the beginning of King's College's commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday.
Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Charlene Grilletto, Pipersville, searches for her daughter Vincenza at the beginning of King’s College’s commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — King’s College on Friday awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees to 465 graduates during its 74th annual commencement, which was held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

This year’s speaker, Tracey Selingo, founder and CEO of Fork Over Love, delivered remarks to the graduating class and received an honorary degree.

Additional remarks and prayers were offered by Thomas R. Smith ’77, chair of the board of King’s College; Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College; The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton; and Anthony J. Macko, of Wilkes-Barre, class president and recipient of the Department of the Army ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate Award. Joseph Evan, Ph.D., ’95, provost and vice president for academic affairs, conferred the degrees.

An official listing can be accessed at kings.edu/commencement.

