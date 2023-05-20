🔊 Listen to this

Charlene Grilletto, Pipersville, searches for her daughter Vincenza at the beginning of King’s College’s commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday.

Sarah Jesse Heiskell-Mann, of Westbury, N.Y., acknowledges her family as she processes into Mohegan Sun Arena for the King’s College commencement.

Daniela Concetta Mangiapane, of Mount Carmel, will be starting her job at Robert Packer Hospital in the lab.

Thomas R. Smith ’77, King’s College Board of Directors chairman, offered a welcome speech at King’s College’s commencement on Friday.

Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph C. Bambera speaks during the 74th King’s College commencement Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tracey Selingo, founder and CEO, Fork Over Love, was the featured speaker at King’s College commencement at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, May 19. Selingo points out her family in the audience.

King’s College commencement speaker Tracy Selingo is shown after receiving an Honorary Degree from the president of King’s College, Rev. Thomas P. Looney, left, and Thomas R. Smith, King’s College chairman of the board.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — King’s College on Friday awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees to 465 graduates during its 74th annual commencement, which was held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

This year’s speaker, Tracey Selingo, founder and CEO of Fork Over Love, delivered remarks to the graduating class and received an honorary degree.

Additional remarks and prayers were offered by Thomas R. Smith ’77, chair of the board of King’s College; Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College; The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton; and Anthony J. Macko, of Wilkes-Barre, class president and recipient of the Department of the Army ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate Award. Joseph Evan, Ph.D., ’95, provost and vice president for academic affairs, conferred the degrees.

An official listing can be accessed at kings.edu/commencement.