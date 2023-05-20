WILKES-BARRE TWP. — King’s College on Friday awarded bachelor’s and master’s degrees to 465 graduates during its 74th annual commencement, which was held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
This year’s speaker, Tracey Selingo, founder and CEO of Fork Over Love, delivered remarks to the graduating class and received an honorary degree.
Additional remarks and prayers were offered by Thomas R. Smith ’77, chair of the board of King’s College; Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King’s College; The Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, D.D., J.C.L., Bishop of the Diocese of Scranton; and Anthony J. Macko, of Wilkes-Barre, class president and recipient of the Department of the Army ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate Award. Joseph Evan, Ph.D., ’95, provost and vice president for academic affairs, conferred the degrees.
Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.