Alexis Dzoch fans herself with a card as she sits in the Henry Center waiting for the Wilkes University Spring Commencement Procession to start on Saturday.

Brydee Derk sits in the lounge of the Henry Center looking at her phone while waiting for the Wilkes University Spring Commencement to get under way.

Joseph Curry sits on a countertop in the lunch room on the third floor of the Henry Center waiting for the procession to start for the Wilkes University Spring Commencement.

Giavanna Candelora sits on a chair on the third floor of the Henry Center before the Wilkes University Spring Commencement procession started.

William Doron III brought up the rear of the Wilkes University Spring Commencement, and is seen waiting to march to the McHale Center with the statue of John Wilkes in the background adorned in cap and gown.

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees during the 76th spring commencement activities on Saturday. Ceremonies were held in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main.

Wilkes awarded two honorary degrees during the 3 p.m. ceremony:

James Sandman, Esquire serves as distinguished lecturer and director of the Future of the Profession Lab at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. He served as a member of the Wilkes University Board of Trustees from 2002 through 2007. He also was a law clerk for the honorable judge Max Rosenn and maintains a leadership role in the University’s annual Max Rosenn Lecture Series in Law and Humanities. Sandman addressed the graduating class on Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence E. (Larry) Cohen is the second-generation owner of Benco Dental Company, founded by his father, Benjamin Cohen, in 1930. Cohen graduated with a bachelor of science in accounting from Wilkes College in 1957 and a master of science in management and finance from Columbia University in 1958. He was a member of the Wilkes University Board of Trustees from 1994 through 2008, and now holds the title of board member emeritus. Along with his wife, Sally, Cohen made the principal gift for the construction of the Larry and Sally Cohen Science Center. He was recognized with the President’s Medal in 2018 for his commitment to the University.