WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees during the 76th spring commencement activities on Saturday. Ceremonies were held in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main.
Wilkes awarded two honorary degrees during the 3 p.m. ceremony:
James Sandman, Esquire serves as distinguished lecturer and director of the Future of the Profession Lab at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. He served as a member of the Wilkes University Board of Trustees from 2002 through 2007. He also was a law clerk for the honorable judge Max Rosenn and maintains a leadership role in the University’s annual Max Rosenn Lecture Series in Law and Humanities. Sandman addressed the graduating class on Saturday afternoon.
Lawrence E. (Larry) Cohen is the second-generation owner of Benco Dental Company, founded by his father, Benjamin Cohen, in 1930. Cohen graduated with a bachelor of science in accounting from Wilkes College in 1957 and a master of science in management and finance from Columbia University in 1958. He was a member of the Wilkes University Board of Trustees from 1994 through 2008, and now holds the title of board member emeritus. Along with his wife, Sally, Cohen made the principal gift for the construction of the Larry and Sally Cohen Science Center. He was recognized with the President’s Medal in 2018 for his commitment to the University.
