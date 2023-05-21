🔊 Listen to this

Bobby Baird will again participate in the TAPS Across America program on Memorial Day.

WILKES-BARRE — There was this moment a few years ago when I was talking to Bobby Baird about his intent to participate in the Taps Across America national remembrance.

“I have played ‘Taps’ more times than I care to remember,” Baird, now 93, said. “But I am always honored to play it for our fallen heroes.”

“Taps Across America” — the National Moment of Remembrance — that is held annually on Memorial Day and Americans are asked — wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day — to pause for a duration of one minute to remember those who have died in military service to the United States.

We all should pause for that one minute out of respect for those who diked in service to our country.

Baird knows of the sacrifices of so many soldiers . That’s why he again will proudly sound “Taps” at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to honor those brave men and women.

“When I was in the U.S. Navy Band, I played ‘Taps’ at many funerals at Arlington National Cemetery following World War II,” Baird once told me.

The “Taps Across America” program asked veterans, musicians, teachers and students of all abilities and ages to sound “Taps” on their front lawns, porches and driveways at 3 p.m. local time on Monday, May 29.

Baird has played “Taps” on his 82-year-old bugle that he first used when he was a Boy Scout in Kingston Troop #161 at Grace Episcopal Church.

Baird said thousands of people participate in “Taps Across America” every year.

An email from the “Taps for America” organization said this:

“For one brief moment, we’re all united in a common cause — to honor and remember.”

So why 3 p.m. you ask?

The time 3 p.m. was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying time off from work for the national holiday.

The Moment was first proclaimed in May 2000 for Memorial Day that year, and was put in law by the United States Congress in December 2000.

Baird emphatically says that all Americans must never forget the sacrifices that veterans made for us for our freedom — especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, their lives.

So as Americans everywhere gather over the Memorial Day weekend for celebrations in backyards, parks and other venues, many will pause at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day — Monday, May 31 — to remember our fallen heroes to thank them for what they did in service to our country and all Americans.

A couple of years ago, Baird stood on his front porch, with his wife, Pat, sitting nearby and with several neighbors standing in front of the house, as Baird played the somber song.

Baird and his wife have four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

After Baird played “Taps,” he sat next to his wife and played several more patriotic songs, including “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America,” and “My Country ’Tis of Thee.”

A local legend, Baird was 18 when he took the stage with the U.S. Navy Band’s Sextet at President Harry S. Truman’s Inaugural Ball in 1949 — an experience he still recalls vividly.

Baird, who turned 93 on April 26, has been performing for 87 years, playing his first solo at age 5 for his grandfather, Arch Baird.

Baird’s life path has crossed with the likes of Ed Sullivan, Esther Williams, Al Hirt, Harry James, Rosemary Clooney, Louis Armstrong, Peggy Lee, Julius Larosa, and many more, including several U.S. presidents.

Buglers and trumpeters, along with other instrumentalists, will sound the call from their front porch, on their apartment balcony, in the driveway, on the sidewalk, and at cemeteries and memorials to make sure this musical tribute is given to those who, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, gave the last full measure of devotion.

Taps Across America is sponsored by TAPS FOR VETERANS, an organization dedicated to finding buglers for funerals and memorial services.

It was founded in 2012 by Jari Villanueva, a retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant who served as a bugler at Arlington National Cemetery for 23 years. Mr. Villanueva also served the State of Maryland for 10 years as the director of Military Funeral Honors for the Maryland Military Department.

Taps Across America started in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the COVID pandemic with performers sounding “Taps” in their neighborhood during the National Moment of Remembrance.

So on Memorial Day, be sure to remember those who gave their lives to preserve our freedom.Remember those who went to war and engaged the enemy in battle, knowing they may not return to their families.

Remember their courage, their bravery and their determination to defeat the enemy.

“Taps Across America” provides a reason for us to pause for that one minute out of respect for our fallen heroes.

God bless them and God bless America.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.