Orbin, a familiar face around the area while riding his bike, speaks to the crowd before Saturday’s ride kicked off.

Recognizable all over the Wyoming Valley from his rainbow-colored afro wig and his tie-dye T-shirts, Brian Orbin has ridden 35,000 miles across Luzerne County and beyond over the years.

Saturday’s trek was just a couple of loops around Harveys Lake — but it may have been the most impactful ride yet for the “Clown Kid.”

Orbin, 25, donned his famous clown costume for a good cause on Saturday, leading a pack of cyclists out of the Grotto Pizza parking lot and around the lake as part of the “Ride with the Clown Kid” bike race.

The proceeds from Saturday’s ride will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association to aid in their research and the fight against Alzheimer’s.

It’s a cause very close to Orbin’s own heart.

“I really started raising money for Alzheimer’s when my grandfather passed away from the disease right before the COVID-19 pandemic started…now my grandmother is starting to feel the effects of it, as well,” Orbin said. “I wanted to use my persona to bring people together to help raise money and benefit the cause.”

The “Clown Kid” is a persona that Orbin has been working on for many years, dating back to his time in middle school.

“I used to have a bunch of different outfits that I wore out … the ‘Clown Kid’ one was one that I really got attention for … people liked it the most,” Orbin said. “Over the years I just tweaked my image and stuck with it, and that’s where we’re at today.”

Now, the “Clown Kid” can be seen all over town: riding the roads around Harveys Lake, riding down into Wilkes-Barre — he’s even planning a ride up to Binghamton, N.Y. next week as part of the Great NEPA Biking Quest.

On Saturday, Orbin was joined by a group of riders who have followed his progress and were eager to join in on the fun.

“We follow Brian on Facebook, I think he does great things for the community,” said Larissa Finnegan, from Harveys Lake. “I think it’s great that he’s doing this for a cause so near and dear to him.”

Between a preregistration fee, T-shirts, a cornhole setup and raffle tickets, all of that money raised will be a huge boost for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to Association representative Kristin Martin, who was on hand Saturday to cheer on the riders.

“It’s very inspiring to have someone like Brian take an initiative on their own despite being so young,” Martin said. “It’s very critical to have these fundraisers, and make sure we have the funds coming in to keep research going so one day we end up with not just treatment, but a cure.”

Around 11 a.m., Orbin took the microphone to thank everyone for their support, including his team of volunteers, and to explain the bike ride’s rules.

The ride was broken up into two parts: first, a race with the more experienced bike riders around the lake, with prizes to be awarded for the top three finishers. Afterward, more casual cyclists were invited to take a leisurely ride around the lake with Orbin.

An assist was provided by the Harveys Lake Police Department, temporarily halting traffic so that the riders could make a safe journey onto Lakeside Drive from the Grotto parking lot, which served as both the start and finish line for the ride.

It was truly a sight to see — in a crowd of otherwise serious-looking riders, all eyes were drawn to the “Clown Kid.”

“We’re happy to be able to support him,” Finnegan said. “We’re going to be following him for a long time.”