🔊 Listen to this

rifles, hand guns and other military equipment from various countries and operations in World War II fill one display case in the Stuart Tank Museum in Berwick.

While the Stuart Tank Museum is, obviously, about the armored vehicle built in Berwick, it has amassed an impressive collection of other World War II items, much of it donated. The Japanese uniform shown here is authentic, save for the leather belt and pouches.

Craig Shepperly’s dad, Frederick, posed on his Stuart tank for this photo, which is propped up on an authentic World War II tank commander’s helmet.

Craig Shepperly, one of the curators you may run into at Berwick’s Stuart Tank Museum, brings a special expertise to the facility. His father was part of a Stuart Tank crew in WWII.

This picture at the Stuart Tank Museum shows one of the tanks being tested to see how steep an incline it handle. This was sometimes called ‘The up and down test.’

The 37 mm cannon of the Stuart tank may seem puny compared to the 120 mm behemoth on modern M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks, but it was common in the early days of World War II. The museum also shows different types of shells, the softer tank helmet required because the full metal models of infantry were too big for the cramped quarters, and plenty of other GI gear from World War II.

It’s like the kid brother everyone forgets about at the family reunion. Sherman was the sib who did all the important stuff. Stuart? Oh yeah, he helped too, as much as someone that little could help.

Yet when it comes to U.S. military tanks in World War II, Berwick has a lot of good reasons to favor Stuart, an early piece of armored artillery fitted with an aircraft gas engine, a 30 caliber machine gun and a 37 mm main cannon. For starters, it was pretty fast at 35 miles an hour (Previous tanks hit about 10) It was considered the first U.S. tank built to operate alone (earlier versions generally supported infantry). And at about 12 pounds per square foot hitting the ground, it was nimble in sand and marsh that could bog down the bigger vehicles that came later.

Oh, and they were manufactured in the heart of town: 15,226 made in a building about a mile long and half a mile wide.

That’s a pretty impressive number, but the American Car & Foundry factory did a lot more than just tanks, making bulldozers, putting anti-aircraft guns on the tank body, and forging a tremendous amount of armor plating, so much so, museum curator Tom McLaughlin said, that they bypassed official military facilities like the Aberdeen proving grounds and were allowed to do their own ballistics tests.

“They’d fire shells into the armor right in the factory, right in the middle of the town,” he told a group of Northwest Area High School students during a recent visit.

Yet until last year the Stuart Tank didn’t have a real home in it’s hometown. Then a bunch of people got together, found a loaner of an early model from the Marines, and drummed up enough money (about $120,000) to buy and ship home their own Berwick-made Stuart, from a fellow in England who had found 16 of them in Brazil.

Brazil? Yeah, McLaughlin can tell you that story too. In fact, whether he’s at the museum when you visit or not, you’ll get a heady dose of Stuart history in particular and World War II in general. The folks running the place tend to be deep in their knowledge and meticulous in their research.

One example: They’ve got lots of evidence the Berwick ACF plant was on a Nazi bombing target lists, which makes sense. They have yet to confirm a claim that the government set up street lights in nearby farm fields as decoys for potential night attacks — if the air raid sirens sounded, the story goes, the town lights went off and those farm “street lights” went on.

“We haven’t been able to confirm that yet,” McLaughlin said.

If you catch Craig Shepperly at the museum, you can get his corner of expertise: His father Frederick served in a Stuart Tank. He can rattle off the theatres of operation, has a photo of dad smiling on top of the tank, and shows off man’s original footlocker restocked with likely items, including “c-rations,” the canned precursor to today’s foil-pouch Meals, Ready to Eat (MREs).

The picture of Frederick, by the way, props up against an authentic era tank crew helmet, the goggles heavy with crazing and cracks. Stuart tank crews used smaller leather helmets rather than the big metal buckets of regular infantry for a simple reason: Squeezing four into that little compartment left scant space.

When “buttoned up” for battle, the tanks had minimum air flow. “It was an oven in summer and an ice box in winter,” Shepperly said. And since it was gas powered, if it was hit in combat, a lot more was likely to explode than just the enemy shell. “You were inside a bomb.”

The tank is the obvious star in the museum, sitting in a bit of a cramped garage bay surrounded by a wide range of World War II memorabilia. The marines loaned it with the caveat that it not be taken outdoors, so the Stuart they bought and are refurbishing — dubbed “Lady Lois,” and you can see photos of the various stages of repair at the museum — is the parade tank.

Along with the tank itself, the museum has various types of shells for the main gun, periscopes you can look through to see just how limited the view was when all the hatches were closed for battle, an engine with the seven cylinders in a circle, a model tank scaled conveniently to fit with the WWII-looking GI Joe action figures that accompany it, a map showing just how far people traveled to work at the Berwick factory, and numerous photos of the tanks in different locations and situations, including one that seems to show it airborne in a ramp test, and another with the tank at a steep angle of descent in what was dubbed “The up and down test” to see just how much of a grade the treads could handle.

The museum opened a bit more than a year ago, and everyone involved will tell you a variation of the story: They hoped for a few people a day (it’s open three days a week right now); They had more than 2,000 visitors the first year.

And that has led to a lot of donations that quickly overwhelmed the modest space set aside for the modest tank.

Stroll around and you’ll see uniforms from various countries in World War II, as well as from various branches of the U.S. Military. Helmets line one section, from Germany, Japan and Italy. An old Schwinn “truck bike” sits on the floor. A very vintage toy peddle tank, complete with the shape of a turret but sans any actual gun barrels, is there as well, suitable for tykes dreaming of being tankers.

On a recent visit one display shows a row of rifles from the U.S., Poland, Germany, Japan and Italy, with a bevy of international handguns strewn at the bottom of the case. One eye-catcher in that pile, according to Bill Vezendy, is a simple looking pistol made almost entirely of sheet metal shaped around the sturdier barrel.

They were single-shot pistols, with three bullets stowed in the handle but loaded individually. The goal was to get them into the hands of the French via parachute drops during the allied invasion. Anyone could pick one up, load it and shoot a German soldier, then take that gun and kill more.

Alas, Vezendy recounted, in a defensive move against the invasion, the Germans flooded the area where the guns were ultimately dropped, so the vast majority of them were lost and never used.

In one picture German Field Marshall – and renowned tank battle strategist – Erwin Rommel sitting on a crate near a field scope, with a quote attributed to him. “When you scout the horizon for enemy tanks, but all they have are Stuarts, so now you feel kinda bad for them.”

It’s true. With relatively thin armor and a cannon that could at best be described as quickly outdated, the Stuart was scant competition against heavier and more powerful German tanks that evolved during the war, prompting the U.S. to introduce the Sherman tank most people recognize from World War II movies.

But while German Panzers could shrug off much of what a Stuart could throw, the tank that Berwick built was good at “shoot and scoot” scouting missions because the speed allowed them to find the Germans and scurry away. They also proved a better match when shipped to the Pacific theater to face lighter Japanese tanks. And they found there way into the arsenals of many nations, including Brazil, which became the ultimate source of Lady Lois.

The last Stuart rolled off Berwick’s asembly line April 17, 1944. The ACF plant closed in 1964. But the vehicle, its global history and its deep Berwick ties are alive and well, thanks to the little museum built for the little tank built right here.

The Stuart Tank Museum is at 309 North Vine Street in Berwick. It opens Mondays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more at berwickstuarttank.org.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more. Click now to support or get more information.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish