WILKES-BARRE — As Memorial Day approaches, I decided to hop into the Way Back Machine and travel back, again to the 1960s, and I found myself on Main Street in Plymouth.

It was a sunny day, people were walking up and down to patronize Plymouth businesses.

In front of the bank next to Al Wasley Jewelers, a couple of men were standing there selling poppies — the symbol of support for those who gave their lives in service to our country.

My dad sold those poppies, and he purchased many, many more.

So when I saw an email from the American Legion Auxiliary National Headquarters in Indianapolis, I was sure to read it.

The email reminded us of National Poppy Day — a day to remember those who gave their lives for our country and support veterans, service members, and their families

The email stated:

“Begin your Memorial Day weekend by remembering the meaning behind the day, and supporting the needs of our veterans, military and their families. The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day.”

As the email explained, you may be wondering: What is National Poppy Day?

Here’s what the American Legion Auxiliary said:

The tradition of wearing a red poppy began following the deadly battles of World War I.

It’s not just a symbolic flower in the United States, but around the world. It all started after red poppies bloomed on the battlefields in France and Belgium.

Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines. Moina Michael, of Georgia, read the poem and vowed to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance.

Michael urged groups to adopt the poppy to honor and support veterans. She was joined in these efforts by others in Europe, Canada and Australia.

The American Legion family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, and the tradition of American Legion Auxiliary members distributing red crepe paper poppies began.

On National Poppy Day —May 26 this year — and throughout Memorial Day weekend, thousands of American Legion Auxiliary members across the country will distribute red poppies in exchange for a donation that supports veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs. 100% of the funds raised go directly to help veterans, military and their families.

Talk about a worthy cause.

Here’s how to take part in National Poppy Day:

• Donate in exchange for a poppy.

• Wear a poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

• Share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters @ALAforVeterans.

• Use hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary.

• Learn more at www.ALAforVeterans.org.

As we pause this week to remember and honor all veterans of all wars, we take special time to honor those who gave their lives for all of us.

We should also always take time to remember, honor and thank those who still walk among us — America’s heroes.

But this should not just be an annual observance on one day — we should find the time every day to honor our veterans.

When we see a veteran, we should smile, thank them for their service, shake their hand.

When a veteran speaks, we should listen.

Those veterans who survived their time in battle still wear the scars of war — some scars you can see — a missing limb, an altered gait — other scars are hidden as they struggle with the experiences of battle.

Those of us who have never worn a military uniform can never truly understand. We can only offer our deepest gratitude every day.

Wearing a poppy is a good way to send that message.

Like I said, all veterans are heroes who walk our streets, our shopping malls and our health care facilities.

Really, where would we all be if it weren’t for veterans?

We sure wouldn’t be living in a free country where we can speak freely, worship freely and always feel safe.

In battle after bloody battle, our side won.

Our freedoms were preserved.

So many lives were lost.

Veterans are special people, indeed.

Patriotism is in their blood.

Loyalty to country is part of their DNA.

Call it courage, bravery, commitment — they all had it and they accepted the task at hand.

We can’t ever thank them enough.

So to honor veterans with a parade or a handshake and a thank you or by wearing a red, crepe paper poppy, is the least we can do.

To stand along the parade route, holding an American flag is a symbol — a message — to all veterans that we love them, we respect them and we thank them for all they have done for us.

And they would do it again and again — for us.

That’s why I’m always on the roadside watching those proud veterans go by. I wave and I feel proud.

And every veteran I encounter, I thank each and shake their hand.

Because they have earned our respect and admiration.

Bill O'Boyle