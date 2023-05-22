🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two teenage boys were charged as adults on allegations they robbed a woman walking a dog on South Main Street last week.

Maurice Omarion Asbury, 17, of Carey Avenue, and Faviyan Alberto Nin, 16, of Orchard Street, both in Wilkes-Barre, were leaning up against a building in the 300 block of South Main Street when a woman walking a dog walked past them at about 8:50 p.m. on May 16, according to court records.

Police in court records say one of the teenagers approached the woman and brandished a silver colored firearm telling the woman, “I don’t want to hurt you but I need money.”

The woman took out a wallet as the boy grabbed less than $90 before running away, court records say.

Surveillance footage was obtained by police and circulated within the police department.

While police were investigating a neighbor dispute on Hickory Street, officers spotted two young men across the street who matched the description of the alleged armed robbery.

An officer approached the two men as they began to walk away in opposite directions.

One young man, identified as Maurice Asbury, attempted to leave on a motorized skateboard as an officer grabbed a bag around Asbury’s shoulder, court records say.

Police allege a firearm was felt inside the bag.

The other young man, Faviyan Alberto Fin, was captured near Penn Plaza on South Main Street.

After the two men were read their Miranda rights and their parents were notified, Asbury admitted they both agreed to rob the woman and they split the money taken from her, court records say.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. arraigned Asbury on charges of robbery, terroristic threats, theft and simple assault and Nin on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit theft, criminal conspiracy to commit terroristic threats and criminal conspiracy to commit simple assault.

Asbury was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 bail and Nin jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.